MotoGP Malaysian GP

Toprak Razgatlioglu going through a "difficult time" after shoulder surgery

The Turkish star underwent surgery to address his right shoulder injury, the result of the severe dislocation he suffered in Indonesia, which has ruled him out of the MotoGP season.

Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Oct 28, 2026, 12:02 PM

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Toprak Razgatlioglu has conceded he is going through "a difficult time" after his MotoGP season was ended early by shoulder surgery.

The Turkish rider was absent from the Australian Grand Prix and will miss the final rounds, including the important test scheduled in Valencia for 1 December, the first full test using bikes under the new 2027 regulations.

Razgatlioglu crashed during FP2 at the Indonesian Grand Prix, suffering a severe dislocation of his right shoulder. He initially tried to continue competing after the doctors put the dislocated shoulder back into place, taking part in qualifying and lining up for Sunday's race. However, the severe pain leading to him retiring at Mandalika.

Pramac later announced that Razgatlioglu would require surgery so that he could recover fully in order to arrive at the first test of the 2027 pre-season in Sepang, on 31 January, at 100 per cent.

Ahead of the Malaysian GP weekend, Razgatlioglu shared post-operation photographs from his hospital bed at a specialised medical centre in Milan.

"Sometimes unexpected things can happen. I am going through a difficult time because, for the first time in my sporting career, I have had to end a season before it is over," Toprak explains in his post.

"Watching the races on television is a very strange feeling. I had shoulder surgery so that I could come back stronger, and I have already started training. I hope we'll be back on the motorcycle as soon as possible.

"Many thanks to the Yamaha family, my team and the doctor. I would also like to thank all of you who supported me and didn't leave me alone with your good wishes."

A three-time WorldSBK champion (2021, 2024 and 2025), Razgatlioglu made his MotoGP debut at the age of 29 this season.

In his first appearance in the premier class, things have not gone as he would have expected; the performance of the Yamaha preventing him from showing himself to be more competitive.

Toprak will remain with the Pramac team next season, under contract with Yamaha, with whom he has an agreement until the end of 2028, although with an exit clause at the end of next season.

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