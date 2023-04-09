Razgatlioglu receives Yamaha MotoGP test call-up

The 2021 World Superbike champion will team up with the Iwata marque's regular test rider Cal Crutchlow at the Spanish circuit for two days of testing from 10-11 April.

Razgatlioglu previously tested the YZR-M1 last June in an outing at Motorland Aragon which was cut short due to inclement weather.

The Turkish rider, who rides for Yamaha's works WSBK outfit, is sitting second in the standings of the production-based series after scoring a win and two seconds in the most recent round at Mandalika last month.

“I am looking forward to testing the YZR-M1 MotoGP bike at Jerez, a track I like a lot,” said Razgatlioglu, who was linked to a switch to MotoGP through his Yamaha connections in 2022.

“The last test in Aragon was limited by the weather, but in Jerez it looks like we’ll have better conditions and more track time.

“It will give me the chance to understand better the demands of racing a factory MotoGP bike. Thanks to Yamaha for giving me this opportunity.”

Yamaha MotoGP team boss Lin Jarvis is set to attend the Jerez test before heading to the USA for the championship’s visit to the Circuit of the Americas, and is eager to witness Razgatlioglu’s progress.

“Firstly, let me say it is our pleasure to be able to give Toprak another opportunity to ride the YZR-M1,” said Jarvis.

“I was unable to be present at his previous test but this time I will be in Jerez to follow the testing and I will depart straight from there to attend the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin next weekend.

"Toprak is an extraordinarily talented motorcycle racer, and I am very curious to see his speed on our factory MotoGP machine. He will have the chance to ride alongside Cal who will be there for the ongoing development testing of our 2023 YZR-M1.”

Yamaha has endured a difficult start to the 2023 MotoGP campaign, sitting fourth in the constructors’ standings, with Franco Morbidelli’s fourth in Argentina its best result of the year so far.