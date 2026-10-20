MotoGP Australian GP
Toprak Razgatlioglu to miss the rest MotoGP season due to shoulder injury
The Turkish star crashed heavily in Indonesia, injuring his shoulder
Germán Garcia Casanova
Edited: Oct 20, 2026, 8:47 AM
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Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu will miss the rest of the 2026 MotoGP season, his Pramac Yamaha team has announced.
The news is a blow for both team and rider, especially as the Turkish star has endured a much slower and more difficult adaptation to the series than expected.
In a social media post by the Pramac team, it was announced that Razgatlioglu would "miss Phillip Island and the rest of the 2026 season" and the former World Superbike champion added: "I am extremely disappointed to miss the Australian Grand Prix.
"Phillip Island is one of my favourite circuits and a place where I have experienced some very special moments throughout my Superbike career. I was really looking forward to having the opportunity to race here on the MotoGP bike, which makes this situation even harder to accept."
Razgatlioglu crashed during FP2 at Mandalika, suffering a dislocation of his right shoulder, which was put back into place once he was in the box. The Turkish rider took part in qualifying, which was held shortly afterwards on the Saturday but retired from the race on Sunday due to severe pain. After undergoing tests, it seemed that he might avoid surgery, a possibility that has now been ruled out.
"After undergoing further medical assessments following the crash at Mandalika, it has become clear that my shoulder injury is more serious than we initially thought," he explained.
"Therefore, I will undergo surgery in the coming days to ensure the best possible chances of a full recovery and to be able to return at 100%. It has not been an easy decision, but after consulting with the doctors and those closest to me, we are convinced that this is the right step for my future."
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Yamaha put its faith in signing Razgatlioglu because of his extensive experience with Pirelli tyres in SBK and the transition MotoGP would undergo with those tyres, but this injury will now prevent the Turkish rider from taking part in the decisive phase of the Japanese manufacturer's MotoGP 2027 development.
Last year, Marc Márquez injured his shoulder in Indonesia and despite undergoing surgery twice, he is still suffering from the after-effects. It is a similar story for Maverick Viñales, who has not been the same since injuring his shoulder in Germany in 2025.
Pramac will race the Australian GP with just one rider, local hero Jack Miller.
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