MotoGP / Indonesian GP News
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

Red Bull Ring unveils new chicane for MotoGP layout

The Red Bull Ring has revealed the finished track modifications to Turn 2 in which a new chicane has been added to aid MotoGP safety for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Red Bull Ring unveils new chicane for MotoGP layout

The Red Bull Ring returned to the MotoGP calendar in 2016 and already came under fire for its safety, with a number of riders not happy with the proximity of barriers to the track and the lack of gravel in some areas.

The latter was rectified for the following year, though the main problematic area of the fast Turn 2 left-hand kink remained.

The safety of this part of the track was thrust into the spotlight in 2020 when Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco collided in a horrifying accident that resulted in both of their bikes hurtling up towards Turn 3 and narrowly missing Yamaha duo Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales.

A barrier was placed for the following races in Austria at Turn 3 to stop this from happening again, though the closing speeds at Turn 2 and into Turn 3 remained a point of concern.

Last year Red Bull revealed its plans to alter the Turn 2 layout by adding in a chicane, with work on that now finally complete.

Compared to the original design shown to the press last year, the finished Turn 2 chicane is much tighter.

The original layout remains, with the new chicane only to be used by MotoGP.

Herman Tilke, who carried out the re-design, said: “Reduced speed was needed in MotoGP in this section of the track.

“This was achieved through the compact right-left combination which refrains from impacting the rest of the track.

“The planning was a real challenge due to the topography of the terrain, above all.”

Red Bull Ring chicane

Red Bull Ring chicane

Photo by: Uncredited

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MotoGP has staged two races in Austria at the Red Bull Ring in each of the past two years.

However, only the Austrian GP will be run this year, with it being moved from its early August slot to the weekend of 19-21 August.

Last year’s Austrian GP was won by home brand KTM after Brad Binder heroically stayed out on slick tyres on a wet track to claim his second MotoGP victory.

Prime
