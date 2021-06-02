Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rins says recent MotoGP crashes “not normal”
MotoGP News

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022

By:
, Autosport.com Editor

Remy Gardner will step up to the MotoGP grid in 2022 after signing a deal to join the Tech 3 KTM team.

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022

The current Moto2 world championship leader will remain in the KTM fold to make his premier class debut, while also returning to Tech 3 having competed for the French team in 2017 and 2018 in the intermediate category.

Fresh from his first win of the 2021 Moto2 campaign last time out in Mugello, Gardner will also follow in the footsteps of his father Wayne, who won the 1987 500cc world title in a top-class career which ran between 1983 to 1992.

Gardner is naturally delighted with the deal knowing his MotoGP future is secured, meaning he can focus on fighting for this year’s Moto2 world title.

“I’m extremely happy that KTM have given me this opportunity. It’s a dream come true for me and what we have worked for up until this point,” Gardner, who leads the Moto2 standings by six points, said. “It’s an incredible chance for me and I cannot wait to ride the bike.

“I just want to thank KTM for believing in me. Right now we need to focus on finishing 2021 in a strong way. I want to thank also everyone who has supported me to reach MotoGP. We’re just getting started.”

Gardner also becomes the latest name to reach MotoGP in KTM’s rider academy ladder, following on from current KTM MotoGP factory riders Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder. On Tuesday, Binder agreed a new three-year deal to stay with the factory KTM squad until the end of 2024.

“It’s a real pleasure for us to bring Remy to MotoGP next season because we knew about his speed and ability for Moto2 and he has confirmed that potential,” Pit Beirer, KTM’s motorsport director, said.

“We believe there is much more to come from him and it’s important he has this opportunity to keep growing. Remy is a typical racer. He’s super-determined and never gives up. He’s exciting to watch and we’re looking forward to working with him in this next step.

“Again, we’re also showing that the KTM GP Academy can give the right opportunity for riders that want to go all the way.”

Remy Gardner, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Remy Gardner, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

With Tech 3 signing up Gardner for 2022, it means either Iker Lecuona or Danilo Petrucci is set to leave the team at the end of this season.

Lecuona joined Tech 3 from the final round of the 2019 MotoGP season, while Petrucci arrived from the factory Ducati squad at the start of this year.

“Although we are flat out into our 2021 campaign, having done six races with pretty good results at the last two rounds, we as well also have to think what will be our future,” Herve Poncharal, Tech 3 team manager, said.

“Winston Churchill said, to govern is to foresee and I think we have to think about what could be the ideal line up for 2022.

“With Red Bull and KTM we have an incredible tool, starting from the Rookies Cup, going to the Moto3 world championship teams and then of course the official Moto2 team and therefore it was important to secure Remy Gardner, who is now leading the Moto2 world championship, having won the last round in Mugello in a very smart way.

“It was wise and good to secure him and to give him the chance to finally reach his dream, which is riding in MotoGP. We are very proud, happy and confident to welcome Remy. We believe he will be a strong asset to the KTM MotoGP line up and I think having taken this decision is going to help Remy to focus 100% on his Moto2 world championship and will also help us, the Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing Team, to focus on our 2021 season.”

shares
comments

Related video

Rins says recent MotoGP crashes “not normal”

Previous article

Rins says recent MotoGP crashes “not normal”
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Remy Gardner
Teams Tech 3
Author Haydn Cobb

Trending

1
MotoGP

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022

27min
2
MotoGP

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce

3
Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

59min
4
Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash

5
IndyCar

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500

Latest news
Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022
MotoGP

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022

27m
Rins says recent MotoGP crashes “not normal”
MotoGP

Rins says recent MotoGP crashes “not normal”

18h
Quartararo: Yamaha has "complete package" now
MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha has "complete package" now

22h
Binder keeps KTM MotoGP ride through to 2024
Video Inside
MotoGP

Binder keeps KTM MotoGP ride through to 2024

Jun 1, 2021
Marquez takes blame for Mugello crash with Binder
MotoGP

Marquez takes blame for Mugello crash with Binder

May 31, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP: Binder keeps KTM ride through to 2024 00:27
MotoGP
20h

MotoGP: Binder keeps KTM ride through to 2024

MotoGP: Riders critical of coverage of the death of Jason Dupasquier 07:12
MotoGP
May 31, 2021

MotoGP: Riders critical of coverage of the death of Jason Dupasquier

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at Barcelona 01:48
MotoGP
May 31, 2021

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at Barcelona

MotoGP: Quartararo says Mugello win “not a great feeling” after Dupasquier death 00:37
MotoGP
May 31, 2021

MotoGP: Quartararo says Mugello win “not a great feeling” after Dupasquier death

MotoGP: Bagnaia says MotoGP shouldn’t have raced after Dupasquier death 00:33
MotoGP
May 31, 2021

MotoGP: Bagnaia says MotoGP shouldn’t have raced after Dupasquier death

More from
Haydn Cobb
Raikkonen takes blame for Portimao crash with Giovinazzi Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Raikkonen takes blame for Portimao crash with Giovinazzi

FIA rejects Alfa Romeo's review of Raikkonen's Imola penalty
Formula 1

FIA rejects Alfa Romeo's review of Raikkonen's Imola penalty

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Prime
FIA F3

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

Remy Gardner More from
Remy Gardner
Gardner joins Ajo KTM squad for 2021 Moto2 season
Moto2

Gardner joins Ajo KTM squad for 2021 Moto2 season

Gardner says he rebuffed KTM MotoGP approach
Moto2

Gardner says he rebuffed KTM MotoGP approach

Miller happy to see Gardner 'stick the finger up' to doubters
Moto2

Miller happy to see Gardner 'stick the finger up' to doubters

Tech 3 More from
Tech 3
Tech 3 to remain KTM satellite MotoGP team through 2026
MotoGP

Tech 3 to remain KTM satellite MotoGP team through 2026

Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike
MotoGP

Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike

Petrucci was first to "believe" in KTM's promise
MotoGP

Petrucci was first to "believe" in KTM's promise

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash
Video Inside
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500

Red Bull planning to move Tsunoda to Italy to rebuild confidence
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull planning to move Tsunoda to Italy to rebuild confidence

Ocon to leave talks with Alpine over new F1 contract to management
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon to leave talks with Alpine over new F1 contract to management

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"

Latest news

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022

Rins says recent MotoGP crashes “not normal”
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins says recent MotoGP crashes “not normal”

Quartararo: Yamaha has "complete package" now
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha has "complete package" now

Binder keeps KTM MotoGP ride through to 2024
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Binder keeps KTM MotoGP ride through to 2024

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.