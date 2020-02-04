MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
253 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
261 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
267 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
281 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Factory Honda MotoGP team unveils 2020 livery

shares
comments
Factory Honda MotoGP team unveils 2020 livery
By:
Feb 4, 2020, 9:50 AM

The Repsol Honda team has unveiled the 2020 livery of its MotoGP bike, which will be campaigned by brothers Marc and Alex Marquez.

In a season launch presentation taking place in Indonesian capital Jakarta where title sponsor Repsol is based, the Honda factory team showed off a pair of RC213V bikes sporting a largely identical colour scheme to the previous years' versions.

The 2020 livery, made up of the familiar red, orange and white colours of Repsol Honda and branding for major sponsor Red Bull, features no obvious major differences from the 2019 specification.

Alex Marquez steps up to the premier class after having won the 2019 Moto2 title, with Honda picking him as a late replacement for the retiring Jorge Lorenzo, who chose not to see out his two-year deal with the outfit.

“I'm really excited and really happy to be here in this team presentation,” the younger Marquez said.

“Coming form Moto2 to be in this Repsol Honda team is a pleasure for me, I will try my best.”

While Alex Marquez has already been riding the bike in the official Sepang shakedown due to his rookie status, his brother Marc has spent the winter recovering from a shoulder operation.

Last week, the elder Marquez rode a bike – a Honda NSF250 Moto3 - for the first time since his surgery, but he does not expect to be at more than 70 percent fitness for the Sepang pre-season test on February 7-9.

“Of course the 2020 season will be hard, like every season,” Marc Marquez said. “Our competitors will try to improve and to beat us, but we're working very hard with all the Honda HRC staff, to try to fight again for another world championship.

“This is the main target, 2019 season was very good, and we will try to improve our performance for 2020, to arrive to the last races fighting for the title.”

Honda had completed a clean sweep of MotoGP titles in 2019, winning the riders’ crown with Marquez, the teams’ title with the works Repsol-backed outfit, and the manufacturers’ title.

 

Next article
Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?

Previous article

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Qatar GP

Qatar GP

5 Mar - 8 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?

1h
2
MotoGP

Factory Honda MotoGP team unveils 2020 livery

50m
3
Touring

Barrichello to run dual Toyota programme in 2020

4
Super GT

Honda has 'no excuses' with front-engined NSX-GT

2h
5
WEC

Porsche RSR-19 doubts allayed after Daytona result

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Factory Honda MotoGP team unveils 2020 livery
MGP

Factory Honda MotoGP team unveils 2020 livery

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?
MGP

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?

Marini: Rossi MotoGP team-up "seems impossible" for 2021
MGP

Marini: Rossi MotoGP team-up "seems impossible" for 2021

Five MotoGP riders who need a big year in 2020
MGP

Five MotoGP riders who need a big year in 2020

Aprilia shows first images of 2020 MotoGP bike
MGP

Aprilia shows first images of 2020 MotoGP bike

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
14 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.