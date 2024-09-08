All Series

MotoGP San Marino GP

Repsol to end 30-year partnership with Honda in MotoGP

One of the most successful and iconic partnerships in motorsport to conclude after 2024 as Repsol doesn’t renew Honda deal

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Autosport Business

The latest industry-related news and original reporting to keep you up to speed

Repsol has announced that it will be ending a 30-year relationship with Honda at the end of the current MotoGP season.

The Spanish oil giant has been a sponsor of Honda since 1995, a partnership that had spawned one of the most famous liveries in the history of motorcycle racing.

Repsol had already reduced its commitment to the factory Honda team this year, prompting the Japanese manufacturer to ditch its all-orange paint scheme in favour of a hybrid livery incorporating its own corporate colours.

But following the conclusion of the 2024 campaign, Repsol's logo and orange shade will completely disappear from the RC213V, with the company having taken the decision not to renew its existing agreement with the factory.

“Repsol has decided not to renew its current sponsorship contract with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) in the MotoGP World Championship, which ends on December 31 of this year,” a statement from Repsol read.

“The Repsol Honda Team is the most successful team in terms of championship victories, with 10 team titles, 15 rider titles and 183 victories in the top category of motorcycling.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Repsol appreciates HRC's commitment and dedication over all these years of working together.

“The multi-energy company will remain linked to motor racing, with the aim of continuing to develop products and services of the highest quality.”

The news, which was reported by Motorsport.com in May, was made official hours after the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano from which both Repsol Honda riders Luca Marini and Joan Mir were forced to withdraw due to stomach infections.

Mir didn’t take part in any session of the entire grand prix weekend, while Marini’s exit was announced only on Sunday morning after he had qualified 21st of 23 riders.

In absence of Mir and Marini, Honda was represented by LCR duo Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami, plus wildcard rider Stefan Bradl.

Repsol and Honda have enjoyed a fruitful partnership over the last three decades, with the likes of Mick Doohan, Alex Criville, Valentino Rossi, Nicky Hayden, Casey Stoner and Marc Marquez all winning championship sporting the famous orange of the oil brand on their Honda bikes.

Valentino Rossi, Repsol Honda

Valentino Rossi, Repsol Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, Honda’s decline in fortunes in the last few years had already put the future of their relationship into question, with Marquez’s early exit from the team at the end of last year dealing a further blow.

Honda had also been keen on promoting its own corporate red, white and blue schemes on its two-wheel programmes.

Previous article Marquez: Misano win impossible without the rain
Next article Martin takes blame for costly Misano bike swap call

Rachit Thukral
