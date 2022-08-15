Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / 2022 MotoGP title fight now "very tight", says Aleix Espargaro Next / Alex Marquez “will be professional” to the end of Honda MotoGP deal
MotoGP News

Retiring Dovizioso "really didn't expect" Yamaha MotoGP struggles

Retiring 15-time MotoGP race winner Andrea Dovizioso admits he "really didn't expect" to encounter the struggles he has in adapting to the Yamaha MotoGP bike.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Retiring Dovizioso "really didn't expect" Yamaha MotoGP struggles

Ahead of the British Grand Prix earlier this month, Dovizioso announced he would be retiring from MotoGP following September's San Marino GP.

The three-time championship runner-up returned to MotoGP full-time with Petronas SRT – which morphed into RNF Racing - from last year's San Marino race having served a brief sabbatical following his Ducati exit at the end of 2020.

But since then he has scored just 22 points and has struggled to adapt his riding style to what he describes as the "extreme characteristics" of the Yamaha.

Having previously ridden a Yamaha in 2012 for Tech3 and scoring six podiums that year, Dovizioso says the struggles he has faced over the last year have come as a shock.

"I really didn't expect to find this characteristic of the bike, because I already had experience with the Yamaha," he told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview at Silverstone.

"So, I didn't find a completely different bike.

"But the point is the championship changed, the rules changed, the bike changed, the competitors changed and what I found is quite unique.

"And in this situation, we are living now in MotoGP, that characteristic is very extreme.

"Just in the way Fabio [Quartararo] is riding you can be that competitive. So, I didn't expect this extreme characteristic."

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

By contrast to Dovizioso's struggles, reigning world champion and current points leader Fabio Quartararo has won three races on the M1.

In a 2021 interview with Motorsport.com, Quartararo spoke of how he was having to ride the Yamaha in a style "not natural" to him, with the Frenchman able to really utilise the strong front-end of the M1 to make up for its other deficiencies.

Read Also:

Having ridden a Ducati for eight years prior to his Yamaha switch, Dovizioso believes in the current era of MotoGP it is "impossible" to completely alter you riding style to suit one bike.

"To change completely your way to ride is impossible," he explained. "No one can do it. You can adapt a bit to the characteristics of the bike.

"Every rider on the top level can adapt a bit, but they can't change completely the DNA of your way to ride, because it's too extreme the level – everybody is so fast.

"So, if you try to do a competitive riding style or way to approach the track like a competitor who is really good, you will never be good like him.

"You can be close, but never be good. You are good in some areas, everybody has something good, so with some bikes you can use more that or less, but you can't completely change it."

From the Aragon GP onwards, Dovizioso will be replaced by three-time MotoGP race winner and Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow.

shares
comments
2022 MotoGP title fight now "very tight", says Aleix Espargaro
Previous article

2022 MotoGP title fight now "very tight", says Aleix Espargaro
Next article

Alex Marquez “will be professional” to the end of Honda MotoGP deal

Alex Marquez “will be professional” to the end of Honda MotoGP deal
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Alex Marquez “will be professional” to the end of Honda MotoGP deal Austrian GP
MotoGP

Alex Marquez “will be professional” to the end of Honda MotoGP deal

Pol Espargaro doesn’t think Honda is reacting to MotoGP woes
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro doesn’t think Honda is reacting to MotoGP woes

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him British GP Prime
MotoGP

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Andrea Dovizioso More from
Andrea Dovizioso
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime
MotoGP

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

The Honda problem Yamaha is now facing in MotoGP
MotoGP

The Honda problem Yamaha is now facing in MotoGP

Yamaha has apologised to Dovizioso over poor 2022 MotoGP form Portugal GP
MotoGP

Yamaha has apologised to Dovizioso over poor 2022 MotoGP form

Latest news

Alex Marquez “will be professional” to the end of Honda MotoGP deal
MotoGP MotoGP

Alex Marquez “will be professional” to the end of Honda MotoGP deal

Alex Marquez says he will remain “professional” through to the end of his Honda MotoGP contract with LCR despite recently admitting a loss of motivation at the team.

Retiring Dovizioso "really didn't expect" Yamaha MotoGP struggles
MotoGP MotoGP

Retiring Dovizioso "really didn't expect" Yamaha MotoGP struggles

Retiring 15-time MotoGP race winner Andrea Dovizioso admits he "really didn't expect" to encounter the struggles he has in adapting to the Yamaha MotoGP bike.

2022 MotoGP title fight now "very tight", says Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP title fight now "very tight", says Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro believes the current MotoGP championship picture following the British Grand Prix has set up “a very, very tight” title battle.

Pol Espargaro doesn’t think Honda is reacting to MotoGP woes
MotoGP MotoGP

Pol Espargaro doesn’t think Honda is reacting to MotoGP woes

Pol Espargaro isn’t sure the problems Honda is facing at races in MotoGP this season is being relayed back to Japan as “we’re not getting the material we need”.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.