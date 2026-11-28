MotoGP Valencia GP

Riders back Marc Marquez and hit out at race control after Valencia GP sprint fiasco

Marc Marquez's rivals agreed that MotoGP's officials dropped the ball on Saturday - and not just regarding the champion's penalty in the Valencia GP sprint race

Richard Asher Rachit Thukral

Edited: Nov 28, 2026, 6:24 PM

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Jose Breton - Pics Action - NurPhoto - Getty Images

MotoGP riders are unhappy with race officials for their handling of the startline issues in the Valencia Grand Prix sprint race, with criticism aimed at the sluggish reaction to the broken red lights, the restart procedure and Marc Marquez's penalty.

A technical problem with the start lights led to bikes overheating as they waited for the lights to go out. Marquez's Ducati caught fire and had to be taken off the grid, resulting in a controversial penalty for the 10-time world champion who is also celebrating his final MotoGP weekend.

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Apart from widespread sympathy for Marquez's penalty, the riders said he should not have been the only one wheeling his machine off the track. Given the lengthy delay while the problem with the lights was addressed, there was a feeling that sitting around on the grid was not a good look.

"It was strange," said Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo. "I didn't know if I needed to go to the box or not, but I think after [something like] that we need to go back to the box and make a quick restart. I think it would be more professional than staying 25 minutes on the grid."

Asked if he had been told why the field wasn't sent back to the pits after the lights failure and Ducati inferno, he said: "I think that it's quite important to know - but I think that at that moment I didn't care so much. I was just there and that's it. Just trying to stay chilled."

Marc's brother Alex Marquez said it felt "quite stupid" to sit on the grid following the initial fiasco.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Jose Breton - Pics Action - NurPhoto - Getty Images

"I think in that situation it was so easy to send everybody to the box and make a new race," he said. "A new sprint race with a quick start procedure. I don't know why we were there for 20 minutes on the grid. I felt quite stupid being there 20 minutes, just waiting for the warm-up [lap].

"Because, honestly speaking, I think for the image [of the sport] and everything it was better to come back into the box. Everybody takes off their helmet, takes their seat. Then do the quick start procedure.

"But, they decided like this and it's something that we can't control."

Regarding the double long lap penalty for his brother, Alex said he was biting his tongue: "I will try to give my polite opinion. Because the real one, it will be too hard.

"I think that was a problem from the lights. We were 11 seconds on the [rev] limiter. So for that reason, Marc had the fire."

Unsurprisingly, Jack Miller was more forthright with his views.

"Marc getting what happened to him with the double long lap, I mean, it wasn't his f****** fault the bike caught on fire," the Australian said.

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

"We had to sit there on the limiter and obviously he was in race mode, so he kept her on the limiter. You're not going to f****** shut off, you know, and then the lights go out! Obviously those Ducatis were running pretty warm."

Asked if Marquez shutting off the bike would have meant a risk of being hit from behind, particularly given his starting position on the front row, Miller agreed.

"When you're first row of the grid, you've got f****** 22 guys behind you essentially to run you over. So I didn't think he needed to be penalised. We should have gone back to the box and done a quick restart."

Marquez's temporary team-mate at the factory Ducati Team, Iker Lecuona, was indignant about the delay in aborting the start as well as Marc's penalty.

"I don't understand why race direction didn't make any decision [sooner]. They need to take it like after five seconds. Because we destroyed the bikes for nothing. And it doesn't make sense," he said.

"After four seconds for us, or maximum five, it's too long. And we're overheating the clutch, we're overheating the engine. And we lose the focus.

"So I put the hand in the air just to say, 'Hey, we need to stop this thing. I'm pissed off about that thing, honestly.' They need to react faster and not let it get to that point."

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

On the matter of Marquez's double long lap, Lecuona said the rules definitely needed a revision: "I know the rule. When it's our fault, we understand. When it's not our fault... they need to change that rule because it makes no sense that he made two long lap penalties."

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2024 world champion Jorge Martin was less keen to be drawn, but agreed it was a disappointment for Marquez.

"The rules are the rules," said the Aprilia rider. "It also happened to me in the past.

"It's not your fault because your bike was on fire or got stopped. But it's the rules. So that is what it is. But I think it's a pity for the last weekend of Marc. Tomorrow he will be fast and we will have a proper fight."

LCR Honda rider Johann Zarco offered perhaps the most cynical perspective of all the riders, saying the officials would have taken a more flexible view had Marquez not wrapped up the championship at Portimao last weekend.

"It's easier when he's world champion," said the 36-year-old Frenchman. "I'm sure that if he was still playing for the championship, he would not have the penalty."

Additional reporting by Matteo Nugnes

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