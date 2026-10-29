MotoGP Qatar GP

MotoGP riders resigned to racing in Qatar despite safety concerns

At the latest meeting between MotoGP riders and the championship promoter, held on Thursday at Sepang, the organisers reiterated their belief that the current instability in Qatar is not sufficient grounds to cancel next week's grand prix

Oriol Puigdemont

Published: Oct 29, 2026, 10:30 AM

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Qatar Grand Prix

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

The MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (MGPSEG), the championship's commercial rights holder, remains fully committed to staging the Qatar Grand Prix, scheduled for next weekend after being postponed by almost six months from its original date.

The conflict that broke out in February between the US-Israeli alliance and Iran has created a climate of instability across the Gulf region which, although less severe than during the opening months of the war, remains unresolved.

For several weeks, most MotoGP riders have expressed reservations about the prospect of travelling to a region where tensions remain high and hostilities could flare up again at any moment. More than three-quarters of the grid have voiced their opposition to the trip, in contrast to MGPSEG's position that the guarantees provided by the Qatari government are sufficient.

Following Wednesday's meeting at the Sepang circuit offices in Malaysia, attended by the riders and most of the teams' managers, it was Carmelo Ezpeleta, the promoter's CEO, who sat down with them on Thursday.

Motorsport.com understands that the executive reiterated his position to those present, who left the meeting with the impression that the event would go ahead regardless of whether individual riders decided not to attend.

Ezpeleta reminded the riders that their contracts bind them to their respective teams, which would ultimately be responsible for any penalties arising from a failure to fulfil their obligations.

MotoGP riders stand for the playing of the National Anthems

Photo by: Eric Alonso / Getty Images

Last week in Australia, the riders asked MGPSEG to provide a series of written guarantees concerning their safety and the protection that would be afforded to the paddock in Qatar should the crisis escalate while personnel were in the country.

The promoter insists that such guarantees fall outside its remit and are the responsibility of the Qatari government.

Motorsport.com understands that Qatar has submitted a document committing to respond in the event of an emergency, although the riders are seeking more specific assurances.

In this regard, Carlos Ezpeleta, MGPSEG's deputy CEO, is expected to arrive in Malaysia in the coming hours, and it will be his responsibility to outline the guarantees being offered by the country.

Within the teams, most personnel are reluctant to travel to Qatar, although attitudes vary considerably from one individual to another.

Yamaha, for example, intends to send the smallest possible number of staff, with Honda planning a similar approach.

Meanwhile, several television broadcasters holding the championship's broadcasting rights have already indicated that they do not intend to send any personnel to Lusail.

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