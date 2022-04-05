Rins didn’t expect Argentina MotoGP podium from third-row start

Rins hadn't finished on the podium since last August's British GP before the Termas race, but carved his way through from seventh to third in the early stages.

He steadily chipped away at the leading duo of Jorge Martin and eventual winner Aleix Espargaro, but couldn't quite bridge the gap, taking the chequered flag in third, 1.3s from victory.

Having famously come from 10th on the grid to win the Aragon GP in 2020, Rins says repeating a podium charge from row three in Argentina seemed unlikely given how competitive MotoGP is now.

"Yeah, for sure I'm so happy for the race," he said. "Sincerely I didn't expect to finish on the podium starting from seventh, on the third row, because the level of MotoGP is super high.

"So, it's not like before. Before I could start in P10 and overtake some riders and arrive there to the podium.

"But we did a really good start, all the race maintaining this position and trying to arrive to Jorge and Aleix.

"In the end I couldn't, so this third position for me, for the championship, for Suzuki, is an important podium.

"It's a long time for me since I finished on the podium. But anyway, let's try to keep the same work like we did this weekend and also in the previous weekends."

teammate Joan Mir shadowed him in fourth having come from eighth on the grid and feels Sunday's race was the first time in 2022 that he felt genuinely competitive.

"Well, obviously in the first races I was struggling a lot with the grip," the 2020 world champion explained.

"It's not that in this race it was fantastic, but it was closer to our rivals.

"So, this is something that is making everything easier because when you don't have the grip, you can turn, you can brake hard, you can pick up the bike.

"But if you don't have grip, you cannot defend yourself. So, here to have the chance to be fast at the end of the race you have to have grip to do this because if you have spin then at the end of the race you drop a lot.

"So, it means our performance is getting better. So, I'm not especially happy with the position, but yes with the feelings and yes with the pace.

"For the first time this year I had the feeling I was one of the strongest at the end of the race and this is really important."