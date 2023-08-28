Rins’ injury absence extends to Barcelona MotoGP round
LCR Honda’s Alex Rins will continue to sit on the sidelines as he recovers from a broken leg and will miss this weekend’s MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix.
The six-time MotoGP race winner badly broke his right leg in a crash during the sprint race at the Italian GP back in June.
Rins underwent surgery on the leg but recovery has been slower than expected, with the main issue now the healing of the nerves in his foot.
He has been out of action since that sprint race, missing the last five rounds.
Ahead of this weekend’s Catalan GP at Barcelona, LCR Honda has announced that Rins will continue his recovery from the sidelines as HRC rider Iker Lecuona replaces again.
Former Tech3 KTM rider Lecuona has been Rins’ stand-in since the Dutch GP at Assen, with the Honda World Superbike rider also competing in the British and Austrian GPs.
Sixteenth in the sprint race at the Austrian GP is Lecuona’s best result on the Honda so far.
A brief message from the LCR team read: "Iker Lecuona to replace Alex Rins at the Catalan GP.
"LCR Honda Castrol rider Alex Rins is making solid progress to be on track soon. However, he’ll miss the Catalan Grand Prix and will be replaced by compatriot Iker Lecuona."
Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
No timeline has been given for Rins’ return, although the upcoming test day at Misano on the Monday after next week’s San Marino GP offers a stress-free environment to assess his recovery.
Rins missing the Catalan GP means the full 2023 MotoGP grid has not been on track together since FP2 for the Portuguese GP at the start of the season in March.
Honda’s only victory so far in a difficult year came from Rins, when he won the Americas GP in April.
During the summer break, Rins announced that he would be leaving Honda at the end of the season – midway through a two-year contract – to join Yamaha.
His place at LCR will be taken by Johann Zarco, who will depart the Pramac Ducati squad after four years with the Italian manufacturer.
Lecuona had been linked to an LCR ride for 2024, but looks likely now to continue his partnership with Honda in WSBK instead.
During a media appearance at the Austrian GP last week, Rins said he had no plans to not see out the 2023 season with Honda despite his ongoing injury woes.
Latest news
Penske swaps crew chiefs for drivers Cindric and Burton
Penske swaps crew chiefs for drivers Cindric and Burton Penske swaps crew chiefs for drivers Cindric and Burton
Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP
Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP
Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races
Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races
Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs
Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.