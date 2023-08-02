Rins joins Yamaha MotoGP team as Morbidelli replacement
Alex Rins has joined the factory Yamaha team for the 2024 MotoGP season in place of Franco Morbidelli.
On Wednesday morning ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, Yamaha announced it would be parting ways with Morbidelli at the end of the 2023 season.
Morbidelli has been a Yamaha-backed rider since 2019 and was runner-up in the championship the following year, but has struggled for form since stepping up to the factory squad midway through 2021.
It has been rumoured for some time that Rins, currently contracted to Honda at LCR, could take Morbidelli’s Yamaha seat next season.
Wednesday’s announcement has paved the way for this, with Rins expressing at various points this year his frustrations at a lack of support from Honda upon his switch from Suzuki at the end of 2022.
This has come despite Rins being Honda’s only race winner in a miserable 2023 season for the Japanese marque, with the Spaniard taking victory at the Americas GP.
But since that point, Rins hasn’t received any added backing from Honda, which includes never testing the Kalex chassis the factory squad first raced at the French GP.
Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Rins had intended to remain with Honda and even sought to potentially step up to the factory squad over the coming years.
Though contracted to Honda for two years, Rins’ deal is thought to have a clause in it which stated he could sever ties if a factory team gave him an offer.
Motorsport.com understands that Rins was offered a one-year Yamaha deal prior to the five-week summer break and inked it then, but the Japanese marque asked for him to keep it under wraps while it informed Morbidelli its intentions.
Rins has been sidelined with a broken leg since the Italian GP at Mugello and will continue to be absent from this weekend’s Silverstone round, with Iker Lecuona replacing him at LCR.
Lecuona, HRC’s World Superbike rider, is thought to be under evaluation from Honda about a potential return to MotoGP, where he competed in 2020 and 2021 with Tech3 KTM – achieving a best result of sixth.
Yamaha to parts ways with Morbidelli at the end of 2023 MotoGP season
2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Why Honda seriously risks losing Rins to a MotoGP rival
Why Honda seriously risks losing Rins to a MotoGP rival Why Honda seriously risks losing Rins to a MotoGP rival
Rins suffers broken leg in MotoGP Italian GP sprint race
Rins suffers broken leg in MotoGP Italian GP sprint race Rins suffers broken leg in MotoGP Italian GP sprint race
Why Suzuki needs to get "creative" to beat Marquez
Why Suzuki needs to get "creative" to beat Marquez Why Suzuki needs to get "creative" to beat Marquez
Yamaha to parts ways with Morbidelli at the end of 2023 MotoGP season
Yamaha to parts ways with Morbidelli at the end of 2023 MotoGP season Yamaha to parts ways with Morbidelli at the end of 2023 MotoGP season
The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't
The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future
Latest news
Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR oval debut in Trucks
Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR oval debut in Trucks Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR oval debut in Trucks
IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more
IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more
Johnson and Knaus lead 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class
Johnson and Knaus lead 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class Johnson and Knaus lead 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class
Corey LaJoie agrees to multi-year extension with Spire
Corey LaJoie agrees to multi-year extension with Spire Corey LaJoie agrees to multi-year extension with Spire
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.