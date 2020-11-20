MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
FP1 in progress . . .
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins: MotoGP runner-up spot would be “dream come true”

shares
comments
Rins: MotoGP runner-up spot would be “dream come true”
By:

Suzuki’s Alex Rins says it would be a “dream come true” to round out the 2020 MotoGP season in runner-up spot to world champion teammate Joan Mir.

Rins is four points clear of Valencia Grand Prix winner Franco Morbidelli in the fight for second position in the standings, with six riders mathematically in with a shout of securing runner-up spot in this weekend’s Portugal finale.

The Suzuki rider says runner-up spot would be “super nice” for himself and the team, but is wary of the threat Yamaha poses, with Morbidelli, Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo within 17 points of Rins.

“For sure it would be really nice to finish on the second position, it’s a dream come true,” Rins said.

“For me, for the team it’s super nice.

“Two or three riders more. And they're all Yamahas. I think all these riders are strong because the Yamaha is going quite well.

“They qualify good. Morbidelli did very good job last race, also in Aragon. Let’s give our 100% for sure.”

Rins admits discussions have been held between Suzuki and Mir about a possible team orders scenario come Sunday’s race, with the world champion happy to help his teammate secure second in the standings if he can.

“[Wednesday] at dinner time we had a conversation with Joan, with Davide [Brivio] and for sure Joan said if he can do something to help me he will do it,” Rins said when asked if team orders had been discussed.

“I really appreciate this, because in the end he’s a rival: he wants to beat me, I want to beat him.

“For sure I will say thanks to him if he helps me, but if it’s not possible also thanks to him because of all his work this year.

“He was super-fast, I was trying to be fast too.

“The first guy you want to beat is your teammate, so for sure in the bad moments I had, I was looking at him and saying ‘wow, Joan is doing a good job, so I need to do it also’.”

The first half of Rins’ season was plagued by the after effects of a nasty shoulder injury which ruled him out of the Spanish GP, but he has since gone on to score three podiums and a victory at Aragon.

Read Also:

Dovizioso: Missed MotoGP titles don’t feel like a loss

Previous article

Dovizioso: Missed MotoGP titles don’t feel like a loss

Next article

Smith a “valid option” for Aprilia MotoGP race seat

Smith a “valid option” for Aprilia MotoGP race seat
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Alex Rins
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Baz casts doubt on Ten Kate's World Superbike future
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Baz casts doubt on Ten Kate's World Superbike future

Rallye Sanremo SS8 results
WRC WRC / News

Rallye Sanremo SS8 results

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

Pirelli: Portimao resurfacing creates extra challenge
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli: Portimao resurfacing creates extra challenge

Alex Jacques replaces Ben Edwards as Channel 4's F1 commentator
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alex Jacques replaces Ben Edwards as Channel 4's F1 commentator

Brawn: Schumacher and Hamilton share "God-given talent"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brawn: Schumacher and Hamilton share "God-given talent"

Latest news

Smith a “valid option” for Aprilia MotoGP race seat
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Smith a “valid option” for Aprilia MotoGP race seat

Rins: MotoGP runner-up spot would be “dream come true”
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins: MotoGP runner-up spot would be “dream come true”

Dovizioso: Missed MotoGP titles don’t feel like a loss
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Missed MotoGP titles don’t feel like a loss

Quartararo: Portugal more about improving myself than bike
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo: Portugal more about improving myself than bike

Trending

1
World Superbike

Baz casts doubt on Ten Kate's World Superbike future

2
WRC

Rallye Sanremo SS8 results

3
Supercars

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

4
Supercars

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat

8h
5
Formula 1

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

Latest news

Smith a “valid option” for Aprilia MotoGP race seat
MGP

Smith a “valid option” for Aprilia MotoGP race seat

Rins: MotoGP runner-up spot would be “dream come true”
MGP

Rins: MotoGP runner-up spot would be “dream come true”

Dovizioso: Missed MotoGP titles don’t feel like a loss
MGP

Dovizioso: Missed MotoGP titles don’t feel like a loss

Quartararo: Portugal more about improving myself than bike
MGP

Quartararo: Portugal more about improving myself than bike

Espargaro not a “proper MotoGP rider” until he joined KTM
MGP

Espargaro not a “proper MotoGP rider” until he joined KTM

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 7, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP
Oct 29, 2020

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP
Oct 24, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.