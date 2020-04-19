MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
158 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
165 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
178 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
192 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
221 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins signs fresh two-year Suzuki MotoGP deal

shares
comments
Rins signs fresh two-year Suzuki MotoGP deal
By:
Apr 19, 2020, 10:10 AM

Alex Rins has signed a fresh two-year deal to remain a works Suzuki MotoGP rider, keeping him at the Hamamatsu marque until the end of 2022.

Rins made his MotoGP debut with Suzuki in 2017 after stepping up from Moto2, and has remained aboard the GSX-RR since then. 

The Spaniard delivered Suzuki its first pair of victories in a single season since its last title-winning campaign in 2000, firstly fending off Valentino Rossi for his maiden win at Austin and later beating Marc Marquez by 0.014s in a thrilling British Grand Prix. 

Rins would end the campaign fourth in the riders’ standings. 

Suzuki had made no secret of its desire to retain both Rins and Joan Mir for the next two years, with team boss Davide Brivio recently telling Motorsport.com that everything was “agreed” for both to stay with the team.

Taking to Instagram live on Sunday, Rins confirmed his new deal along with Brivio. 

Brivio commented: “We are very happy to confirm Alex Rins as a factory rider of Team Suzuki MotoGP for two more seasons; 2021 and 2022. With this agreement we take our relationship to six years, and we believe that this stability will prove positive for all of us.

"I must say that this agreement was just awaiting a ‘stamp’ on it, because both Suzuki and Alex had the will to continue together and a basic agreement for the continuation was already achieved months ago. So now that everything is done we can finally proudly announce it.

"As a team our aim is to keep the whole working group together and become even stronger, we had a fantastic end of the season last year and this is the starting point we want to rely on when we will be able to start racing again.”

Rins himself added: “My wish was to continue with Suzuki and finally this is what I did.

"I believe that the project has the potential to be a winning one, I have the desire to win, and so we match perfectly. It’s the perfect place for me, and we are working hard all together to get big results.

"I have always believed in the team and for this reason it was easy to get to the basic agreement very early on. Then we took some time to finalise the details and follow all the internal processes."

Mir’s contract renewal has yet to be announced.

Suzuki is the third MotoGP manufacturer to start firming up its 2021 plans, after Yamaha set the rider market into motion in January when it confirmed Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo for its works team line-up in 2021.

Honda stole the headlines in February when it announced it had secured six-time world champion Marc Marquez for four more years in a deal rumoured to be worth €100 million. 

Ducati was known to be interested in both Vinales and Quartararo, as well as Mir, but is now facing a shortage of options outside its own stable of works-contracted riders.

Related video

Next article
Assen has "no worries" about losing 2020 MotoGP race

Previous article

Assen has "no worries" about losing 2020 MotoGP race
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Alex Rins
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

German GP

German GP

18 Jun - 21 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Esports

Why real racers face a tough time against pro sim drivers

2h
2
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace addresses Kyle Larson's use of racial slur

3
MotoGP

Elias: Rossi still hasn't forgiven me for Estoril '06

4
IndyCar

Coronavirus claims former Indy car Rookie of the Year Bob Lazier

5
Formula 1

F1 Recap: What happened after the 2018 Chinese GP

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

Rins signs fresh two-year Suzuki MotoGP deal
MGP

Rins signs fresh two-year Suzuki MotoGP deal

Assen has "no worries" about losing 2020 MotoGP race
MGP

Assen has "no worries" about losing 2020 MotoGP race

Elias: Rossi still hasn't forgiven me for Estoril '06
MGP

Elias: Rossi still hasn't forgiven me for Estoril '06

Vinales felt he lacked Yamaha's "trust" last year
MGP

Vinales felt he lacked Yamaha's "trust" last year

German MotoGP round postponed
MGP

German MotoGP round postponed

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
18 Jun - 21 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
9 Jul - 12 Jul
Tickets
6 Aug - 9 Aug
Tickets
13 Aug - 16 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.