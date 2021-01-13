MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
15 Apr
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
26 Aug
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
238 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
259 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
266 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
280 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
287 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
301 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins thought Brivio Suzuki exit was a joke

shares
comments
Rins thought Brivio Suzuki exit was a joke
By:
Co-author: German Garcia Casanova

MotoGP race winner Alex Rins admits he initially thought team boss Davide Brivio’s exit from Suzuki “was a joke” when the Italian told him of his decision.

Suzuki confirmed last week long-time team manager Brivio would be leaving the Japanese manufacturer having helmed the squad for the past eight years.

This came days after Motorsport.com revealed Brivio would be quitting Suzuki to take on the role of CEO of the rebranded Alpine Formula 1 team in 2021 – though this is yet to be made official by Alpine and Renault.

Brivio brought Rins to Suzuki in 2017, with the Spaniard winning three races since and aiding the marque to the teams’ title last season.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Motorsport.com’s Spanish language MotoGP podcast, Rins revealed he found out about Brivio’s departure a day before the announcement and admits it took him by surprise.

“If I’m honest, I experienced the news all at once without barely knowing it,” Rins said of Brivio’s exit.

“He called me the day before it was announced. He told me he was leaving the team.

“At first I thought it was a joke, but it’s true and I was very surprised.

“He has done an incredible job for Suzuki and now a new adventure begins for him.”

Read Also:

Rins added: “We had and have a very good relationship. The truth is that I am super-grateful for everything he has done over the years and for having given me the opportunity in 2017 after a hard year [in Moto2] with many injuries, and that he continues to trust me.”

Motorsport.com reported on Tuesday Suzuki will not seek out a replacement for Brivio in 2021, instead opting for an internal restructure to share around Brivio’s former responsibilities.

Brivio’s impact on Suzuki has been immense, but Rins doesn’t foresee his exit having a dramatic impact on the “harmony” of the team.

“What it may affect or not, I don’t know,” he said.

“But of course there will be a void, the one that Davide occupied. It will surely [have an] effect, but I think not negatively.

“The harmony with the team is incredible and that, in part, he has also achieved. It will change because that figure of Davide will not be there, but not much.”

On Tuesday MotoGP announced its Sepang pre-season test had been cancelled because of COVID-19, though the three-day Qatar test in March is still on at present.

Rins admits the news came as a shock, but doesn’t believe only having the Qatar test will disadvantage him that much given the 2020 GSX-RR will carry over to this season as part of COVID cost-saving measures introduced last year.

“If you tell me that we have to start the year with a new engine, a new chassis, it would be more complicated,” said Rins.

“But starting the season with last year’s bike, I think three days of testing in Qatar is enough.

“At least for me; I don’t know if it will be as ideal for riders like Pol [Espargaro] or [Danilo] Petrucci, who have to get on a new bike.

“But in my case I think we have enough.”

Rins also revealed he did not undergo surgery in the off-season after all on the shoulder he injured at the Spanish Grand Prix in July, having floated the idea at the end of last season.

MotoGP cancels Sepang pre-season test due to COVID-19

Previous article

MotoGP cancels Sepang pre-season test due to COVID-19
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Alex Rins
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Oriol Puigdemont

Trending Today

Rins thought Brivio Suzuki exit was a joke
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins thought Brivio Suzuki exit was a joke

Dakar 2021, Stage 10: Benavides takes lead as Cornejo retires
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 10: Benavides takes lead as Cornejo retires

Latest news

Rins thought Brivio Suzuki exit was a joke
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins thought Brivio Suzuki exit was a joke

MotoGP cancels Sepang pre-season test due to COVID-19
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP cancels Sepang pre-season test due to COVID-19

Suzuki MotoGP team won’t replace F1-bound Brivio
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki MotoGP team won’t replace F1-bound Brivio

Fausto Gresini regains consciousness in COVID-19 battle
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Fausto Gresini regains consciousness in COVID-19 battle

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rins thought Brivio Suzuki exit was a joke

28min
2
Dakar

Dakar 2021, Stage 10: Benavides takes lead as Cornejo retires

5h

Latest news

Rins thought Brivio Suzuki exit was a joke
MotoGP

Rins thought Brivio Suzuki exit was a joke

MotoGP cancels Sepang pre-season test due to COVID-19
MotoGP

MotoGP cancels Sepang pre-season test due to COVID-19

Suzuki MotoGP team won’t replace F1-bound Brivio
MotoGP

Suzuki MotoGP team won’t replace F1-bound Brivio

Fausto Gresini regains consciousness in COVID-19 battle
MotoGP

Fausto Gresini regains consciousness in COVID-19 battle

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit
MotoGP

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit

Latest videos

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V 01:49
MotoGP
Jan 4, 2021

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders 01:22
MotoGP
Dec 29, 2020

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet 00:48
MotoGP
Nov 25, 2020

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 21, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.