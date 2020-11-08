MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins vows to continue title pursuit despite points deficit

shares
comments
Rins vows to continue title pursuit despite points deficit
By:

Alex Rins says he’ll keep “chipping away” until all of his MotoGP titles hopes have vanished in the remaining two rounds, after finishing second in the European Grand Prix. 

The Suzuki rider led for 16 of the first 17 laps in Sunday’s race before surrendering the lead to his team-mate Joan Mir, who went on to score his first MotoGP victory.

That has allowed Mir to open up a 37-point championship lead with just 50 remaining from the final two races, with Rins joint-second in the standings now with Fabio Quartararo. 

An outsider in the championship having been 32 points behind Mir ahead of Sunday’s European GP, Rins hasn’t given up on his hopes despite the unfavourable maths.

“The maths says 50 [points remain], these are the points at stake,” Rins pointed out.

“Joan is having a great season, with many podiums, but why not [go for the title still]?

“We are going to continue chipping away until the end.”

Rins lost the lead to Mir on lap 17 when he ran wide into the Turn 11 right-hander – a result of knocking down to first gear instead of second. 

From there, Mir was able to open out his advantage to over a second at one stage and keep Rins at bay through to the chequered flag.

“Well, I think it was amazing to finish again on the podium,” Rins said after his fourth rostrum result in five races. 

“We took 20 good points for the championship. Let’s see now these last two races, but I feel quite comfortable with the bike. 

“We did a really good job in a lot of parts of the race and we finished in second position.

“For sure I would have liked first position, but I made a small mistake on corner 11 with the gear and this cost me the first position.

“I tried to hold this gap with Joan, but he was able to ride a bit faster compared to me. But we are on the good way.”

Suzuki now stands on the precipice of scoring its first MotoGP crown since 2000 with Mir, but Rins says no discussions of team orders have been had and both riders have simply been warned to avoid “ugly fights” in the final races.

“In the end, they made it clear to us: you have to be respectful on track, without ugly fights or elbows,” he added. 

“But there we are, we continue to fight mathematically for the world championship.”

Suzuki’s first 1-2 in the premier class since 1982 means the Japanese marque also holds the lead in the teams’ and the constructors’ championship and is heading towards stripping Honda of all three titles it won last year.

“Irregular” MotoGP form “hurts a lot” – Quartararo

Previous article

“Irregular” MotoGP form “hurts a lot” – Quartararo
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Alex Rins
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Holden shelves V6 Supercars engine plan
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Holden shelves V6 Supercars engine plan

Hirakawa sad to lose Cassidy for Super GT title run-in
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Hirakawa sad to lose Cassidy for Super GT title run-in

European MotoGP: Mir scores maiden win in Suzuki 1-2
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

European MotoGP: Mir scores maiden win in Suzuki 1-2

European Moto2: Bezzecchi dominates, Lowes crashes out
Moto2 Moto2 / Race report

European Moto2: Bezzecchi dominates, Lowes crashes out

Scuderia Ecosse post-race notes
Le Mans Le Mans / News

Scuderia Ecosse post-race notes

Ricciardo planning helmet swap with former F1 teammate Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo planning helmet swap with former F1 teammate Vettel

How a misunderstanding dogged Ferrari's last V12 screamer Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How a misunderstanding dogged Ferrari's last V12 screamer

Ferrari concedes fighting for third will be "very difficult"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari concedes fighting for third will be "very difficult"

Latest news

Rins vows to continue title pursuit despite points deficit
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins vows to continue title pursuit despite points deficit

“Irregular” MotoGP form “hurts a lot” – Quartararo
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

“Irregular” MotoGP form “hurts a lot” – Quartararo

Mir wasn’t “worried” about not winning a MotoGP race in 2020
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir wasn’t “worried” about not winning a MotoGP race in 2020

Vinales: Fading MotoGP title hopes not the main "problem"
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales: Fading MotoGP title hopes not the main "problem"

Trending

1
Super GT

Hirakawa sad to lose Cassidy for Super GT title run-in

2
Le Mans

Scuderia Ecosse post-race notes

3
IndyCar

IndyCar to test new aero parts to improve Indy 500 action

4
IndyCar

Improving the racing at Indy: How it's done, why it’s tricky

5
Formula 1

Ferrari concedes fighting for third will be "very difficult"

Latest news

Rins vows to continue title pursuit despite points deficit
MGP

Rins vows to continue title pursuit despite points deficit

“Irregular” MotoGP form “hurts a lot” – Quartararo
MGP

“Irregular” MotoGP form “hurts a lot” – Quartararo

Mir wasn’t “worried” about not winning a MotoGP race in 2020
MGP

Mir wasn’t “worried” about not winning a MotoGP race in 2020

Vinales: Fading MotoGP title hopes not the main "problem"
MGP

Vinales: Fading MotoGP title hopes not the main "problem"

European MotoGP: Mir scores maiden win in Suzuki 1-2
MGP

European MotoGP: Mir scores maiden win in Suzuki 1-2

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.