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Aprilia: “Marco Bezzecchi couldn’t avoid the collision; Marc Marquez moved in on him"

Massimo Rivola gave the race stewards an ironic round of applause after they decided not to penalise Marc Márquez in the Qatar sprint. The Aprilia boss has now explained his point of view

Rubén Carballo Rosa

Published: Nov 9, 2026, 12:37 PM

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Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola explained why he disagreed with the stewards’ decision not to penalise Marc Marquez for his collision with Marco Bezzecchi in Saturday’s Qatar Grand Prix sprint.

Halfway through the short race at Losail, Marquez appeared to drift slightly off the ideal line, even though Fabio Di Giannantonio and Jorge Martin were following in the wake of the nine-time world champion, and Bezzecchi took the opportunity to push the Ducati rider’s bike wide on the inside of the first corner.

The Italian entered the corner at high speed, and a collision ensued when Marquez returned to his line after the turn.

The incident caused Marquez’s airbag to deploy and the Aprilia rider went down, effectively ending his title hopes for 2026.

The incident drew ironic applause from Rivola in the pits, as he felt the Spaniard deserved to be penalised. This Sunday, the Italian executive explained his point of view, arguing that it was Marquez who could have avoided the collision, not Bezzecchi.

“I’m sorry about what happened to Bezzecchi; I think he deserved to be in a position to fight for the title right up until the end of the year," Rivola told Spanish broadcaster DAZN.

"I think this year has taught us a lot, both us and him. I don’t agree with what happened yesterday, nor with what’s happened today. We’re not appealing. These decisions aren’t subject to appeal.

“I want to emphasise that there are two issues to bear in mind in these incidents. The first is that, when there is an incident between two riders, the stewards must determine who is more at fault. And to decide that, they have to understand which of the two would have been in a position to avoid the incident. Marco, without a doubt, could not have avoided it. Therefore, if it wasn’t Marco, it seems clear to me that it was Marc. Marquez closed in on Bezzecchi, not the other way round.

“Another issue to address is that, given it was such a crucial point in the season, and given it was a sprint race – where the penalty would probably have been applied to the main race – I think speaking to the riders after the sprint would have helped in reaching the right and fairest decision.

“I believe that, given Aprilia’s technical advantage – which lies in cornering and sticking closer to the racing line – if you take the corners in the same way as the rest, you take them faster.

"It was unfortunate in that sense, because Bezzecchi took the corner calmly and gained time."

Bezzecchi bounced back from the sprint crash to win the grand prix on Sunday, retaining a slim chance of winning the title.

Jorge Martin finished seventh aboard the sister Aprilia, while Ducati's Marquez finished second to extend his championship lead to 60 points.

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