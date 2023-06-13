Subscribe
Previous / Mir ruled out of Germany MotoGP round with injury as Honda woes continue
MotoGP / Italian GP News

RNF's Fernandez finished Mugello MotoGP race with vomit in his helmet

RNF Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez has detailed the grizzly end to his MotoGP Italian Grand Prix after he vomited in his crash helmet in the final laps.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Raul Fernandez, RNF MotoGP Racing

The Spaniard suffered a bruising weekend at Mugello, crashing heavily twice on Saturday – the second one leading to him hitting a barrier lining the track.

Qualifying 19th, Fernandez struggled to 17th in the race.

Having been unable to sleep much the night before the grand prix due to the pain from his crashes, Fernandez had been given medication by MotoGP doctors to help with this.

All of this, however, combined with the intense heat of the Mugello grand prix led to him being sick in his crash helmet – which left his visor "dirty" and led to him almost tangling with Tech3's Augusto Fernandez.

"Saturday was a very difficult day, I qualified very badly, but the truth is that this Sunday the pace was very good, I went out and I was with Maverick Vinales, with Miguel Oliveira, we were catching Aleix Espargaro," Fernandez said.

"Our goal, to be with the other Aprilias. However, at one point in the race, I was able to pass Fabio di Giannantonio and I went after Maverick, who had got away a bit.

"I caught up with him and then, I don't know why, whether because of heat stroke, because of yesterday's crashes, because I was taking medication and I hardly slept tonight, but I started to feel bad, bad to the point of vomiting on the bike and having to slow down a bit.

"I tried to hold on but I almost took Augusto with me when he passed me, I couldn't see anything inside the helmet. I was riding with a dirty visor."

Raul Fernandez, RNF MotoGP Racing

Raul Fernandez, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fernandez added that "I don't want to blame anyone, least of all the doctors" for his condition in the race, while admitting he "looked like Robocop" in the morning warm-up as he was so stiff on the bike.

Read Also:

Asked if pulling out of Sunday's race ahead of time was an option, he replied: "No, not at any time, not even as a joke.

"There are many people working behind us and it would be disrespectful.

"In the end we are paid to race and no matter how bad you are you have to go out and show your face, and that's what I did - show my face for the team and for Aprilia. Until it blows up.

shares
comments

Mir ruled out of Germany MotoGP round with injury as Honda woes continue
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
How Hickman bounced back to take the 2023 Isle of Man TT's big prize

How Hickman bounced back to take the 2023 Isle of Man TT's big prize

Road racing
Isle of Man TT

How Hickman bounced back to take the 2023 Isle of Man TT's big prize How Hickman bounced back to take the 2023 Isle of Man TT's big prize

Mir ruled out of Germany MotoGP round with injury as Honda woes continue

Mir ruled out of Germany MotoGP round with injury as Honda woes continue

MotoGP
Italian GP

Mir ruled out of Germany MotoGP round with injury as Honda woes continue Mir ruled out of Germany MotoGP round with injury as Honda woes continue

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Supercars improves suspension scrutiny

Supercars improves suspension scrutiny

SUPC Supercars
Hidden Valley

Supercars improves suspension scrutiny Supercars improves suspension scrutiny

Lawson: Cassidy advice “huge” part of early Super Formula success

Lawson: Cassidy advice “huge” part of early Super Formula success

SF Super Formula

Lawson: Cassidy advice “huge” part of early Super Formula success Lawson: Cassidy advice “huge” part of early Super Formula success

F1 23 game review: welcome to a new (F1) world

F1 23 game review: welcome to a new (F1) world

eSpt Esports

F1 23 game review: welcome to a new (F1) world F1 23 game review: welcome to a new (F1) world

Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar, admits Hunter-Reay

Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar, admits Hunter-Reay

Indy IndyCar
Road America

Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar, admits Hunter-Reay Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar, admits Hunter-Reay

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe