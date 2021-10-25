Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bagnaia's Misano MotoGP race was "win or gravel"
MotoGP / Emilia Romagna GP News

Rossi “a bit angry” with Bagnaia’s Misano MotoGP tyre choice

By:

Valentino Rossi says he’s “a little bit angry” that protégé Francesco Bagnaia ran the hard front tyre in the MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which ultimately caused his title-ending crash.

Rossi “a bit angry” with Bagnaia’s Misano MotoGP tyre choice

Bagnaia and factory Ducati teammate Jack Miller were the only two riders to use the hard front in Sunday’s cold race at Misano, with the latter crashing out on the fourth lap.

Leading the race for the first 22 of 27 laps, Bagnaia was making his choice work and resisting pressure from eventual race winner Marc Marquez, and was on course to keep his title hopes alive with Fabio Quartararo only set to finish fourth.

But Bagnaia crashed on lap 23 when he lost the front of his Ducati through the Turn 15 left just as Miller did earlier in the race, handing the title to Quartararo.

Rossi has spoken before about trying to influence Bagnaia’s tyre choice in races, and believes the Ducati rider should have run the medium front instead – even though Bagnaia later admitted he didn’t feel comfortable on that compound.

“Pecco did a fantastic season,” Rossi said.

“I’m a little bit angry with him today because I think if he put on the medium front I think he could win, because he was the fastest.

“But this is what I think. He had a great chance to keep open the championship.

“It was anyway difficult, but to bring it to Portugal was important. But it’s like this, but I think Pecco, Franco [Morbidelli], also Luca [Marini] will be very strong next year.”

Read Also:

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SR, Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SR, Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

Photo by: MotoGP

Rossi made his final MotoGP appearance on home soil on Sunday and came through from last on the grid to claim just his third top 10 finish in 2021 in 10th.

The nine-time grand prix world champion felt it was the “best way to say ciao” to his home fans.

“I’m happy about today because I did a decent pace,” Rossi added.

“I’m very happy, it’s the best way to say ciao. I didn’t want to make a bad race and stay behind, so I tried to stay concentrated, and starting from the back of the grid is always difficult.

“But I felt good with the bike and the tyres, I know that if it’s full dry my potential is better.

“I was able to make some overtakes, to have some battles until the last lap and in the end I arrived in the top 10.

“So, it’s the best way to say ciao to all the crowd because there was a fantastic atmosphere around the track.

“There were a lot of fans, it was a sunny day, so I’m happy. It was good, it was very, very emotional.”

shares
comments
Bagnaia's Misano MotoGP race was "win or gravel"

Previous article

Bagnaia's Misano MotoGP race was "win or gravel"
Load comments
More from
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia's Misano MotoGP race was "win or gravel" Emilia Romagna GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia's Misano MotoGP race was "win or gravel"

Quartararo says Mugello win "key" to 2021 MotoGP title tilt Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Quartararo says Mugello win "key" to 2021 MotoGP title tilt

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Prime
MotoGP

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Trending Today

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt’s comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt’s comments

Rossi “a bit angry” with Bagnaia’s Misano MotoGP tyre choice
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “a bit angry” with Bagnaia’s Misano MotoGP tyre choice

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Quartararo seals title after Bagnaia crash
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Quartararo seals title after Bagnaia crash

Supercars confirms new manufacturer talks
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Supercars confirms new manufacturer talks

Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000

Pedrosa wanting to race again “a huge compliment” - KTM MotoGP boss
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Pedrosa wanting to race again “a huge compliment” - KTM MotoGP boss

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Wolff: Mercedes couldn't match Red Bull's aggressive US GP strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes couldn't match Red Bull's aggressive US GP strategy

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Prime

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Motorsport.com pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on.

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Prime

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”.

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future Prime

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino GP will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP's present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia's flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021

Latest news

Rossi “a bit angry” with Bagnaia’s Misano MotoGP tyre choice
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “a bit angry” with Bagnaia’s Misano MotoGP tyre choice

Bagnaia's Misano MotoGP race was "win or gravel"
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia's Misano MotoGP race was "win or gravel"

Quartararo says Mugello win "key" to 2021 MotoGP title tilt
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo says Mugello win "key" to 2021 MotoGP title tilt

Marquez says wet practices crucial to his Misano win
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez says wet practices crucial to his Misano win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.