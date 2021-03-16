MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
26 Aug
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
225 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / KTM MotoGP test struggles look worse than they are - Binder
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”

By:

Valentino Rossi has praised the feeling with his new Petronas Sepang Racing Team as “beautiful” following MotoGP pre-season testing in Qatar.

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”

The nine-time grand prix title winner begins his 26th season in the world championship with satellite Yamaha squad Petronas SRT, replacing new factory team rider Fabio Quartararo.

Despite an initially tricky start to testing – which he blamed on a weight balance setting which didn’t work and robbed him of grip – Rossi ended the pre-season 11th overall with his best-ever lap of the Losail Circuit of a 1m53.993s.

When asked about the positives he took from the test, he praised Yamaha’s efforts over the winter – while also noting the “good” atmosphere within his new team.

“The positive is that Yamaha worked during the winter and they bring here some good things, like the new chassis and something good for the aerodynamics,” he said.

“I think they worked in a clever way, this is very important.

“And the second thing is the feeling with the new team and with all my staff is beautiful, the atmosphere is good. So, these two things make me happy.

“For sure it’s difficult because there are a lot of different riders and different bikes that are strong. But we’ll try to be there.”

Read Also:

Among the new items Yamaha brought to the Qatar test, a new chassis – which has improved turning compared to the 2020 frame – and a new aerodynamic fairing were met with the highest praise.

With factory duo Quartararo and Maverick Vinales ending the test 2-3 on the combined timesheets having shown some of the strongest long run pace, Yamaha does appear to have made gains on its problematic 2020 bike – though caution was urged, with Quartararo expecting difficulties to arise when MotoGP heads to low-grip venues.

When asked by Motorsport.com if the 2021 Yamaha was the best bike the Japanese marque has started a season with, Rossi responded: “For me, in the last years we have a lot of problems to improve.

“All the stuff that arrived from Japan was not really better, and it looks like they work in a more clever way [this year] and this is positive.

“But now we have to wait for the race weekend, and especially the race because when you are altogether you have a lot of other factors.

“But the feeling with the bike is good.”

shares
comments

Related video

KTM MotoGP test struggles look worse than they are - Binder

Previous article

KTM MotoGP test struggles look worse than they are - Binder
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Supercars

Jess Dane's new role yet to be defined

2
F3

Remembering the late Bertrand Fabi, 30 years on

3
Formula 1

Vettel: Younger me would be panicking right now

16h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen quickest as Bahrain F1 test ends

5
Formula 1

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits

Latest news
Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”
MotoGP

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”

1h
KTM MotoGP test struggles look worse than they are - Binder
MotoGP

KTM MotoGP test struggles look worse than they are - Binder

17h
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?
MotoGP

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

21h
Miller 'enjoying' MotoGP title favourite tag
MotoGP

Miller 'enjoying' MotoGP title favourite tag

Mar 14, 2021
Podcast: Conclusions from 2021 pre-season MotoGP testing
MotoGP

Podcast: Conclusions from 2021 pre-season MotoGP testing

Mar 13, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021? 09:49
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021?

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser 00:33
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle 01:37
MotoGP
Feb 23, 2021

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A 03:11
MotoGP
Feb 22, 2021

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A

More from
Lewis Duncan
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime
MotoGP / Special feature

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

Miller 'enjoying' MotoGP title favourite tag
MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller 'enjoying' MotoGP title favourite tag

MotoGP champion Mir only "70%" ready for start of new season Qatar March testing
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP champion Mir only "70%" ready for start of new season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

As Marc Marquez’s comeback draws nearer, the six-time MotoGP world champion will have the eyes of the motorsport world on him to see if his incredible speed returns instantly. How Marquez deals with this could be key to both what he and the wider grid faces in 2021

MotoGP
21h
What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

MotoGP's short pre-season has concluded, but who looks in best shape ahead of the 2021 season and who is in trouble as racing looms? Lewis Duncan ponders what we've learned from MotoGP's pre-season testing

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2021
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Aprilia’s pre-season progress in MotoGP in recent years has always ended up flattering to deceive. But concessions in the rules has allowed it to start 2021 with a new bike. The early signs are promising, and they need to be as 2021 - for numerous reasons - will be Aprilia’s most important season in MotoGP.

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021
How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales Prime

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales

After the electrifying start to his Yamaha MotoGP career in 2017, Maverick Vinales has struggled for consistency. Many anticipate that the arrival of Fabio Quartararo could spell disaster, but the departure of Valentino Rossi could be just the impetus he needs.

MotoGP
Feb 16, 2021
Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge? Prime

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

Fears from rival MotoGP manufacturers that KTM would build a 'super engine' for 2021 have ultimately come to nothing with the revealation that the RC16 hasn't been radically changed over the winter. But does it really need that to win the title?

MotoGP
Feb 13, 2021
How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory Prime

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory

Australians on Ducatis is an iconic partnership, the marque's last one yielding its sole MotoGP crown to date. But its latest Aussie union with the often underestimated Jack Miller can end this drought.

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2021
The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats Prime

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats

Senna vs Prost is regularly cited as motorsport's greatest rivalry. But it can easily be argued Rainey vs Schwantz can stake that claim. That rivalry was in full swing during the 1991 500cc season, remembered fondly by both stars 30 years on...

MotoGP
Jan 19, 2021

Trending Today

McLaren "surprised" F1 rivals didn't adopt diffuser trick
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren "surprised" F1 rivals didn't adopt diffuser trick

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test

The DRS trick behind Tsunoda’s standout Bahrain laptimes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The DRS trick behind Tsunoda’s standout Bahrain laptimes

No paddock access for Supercars fans at Sandown
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

No paddock access for Supercars fans at Sandown

Full 2021 Supercars TV line-up
Supercars Supercars / Analysis

Full 2021 Supercars TV line-up

16th Street Preview; Ricky Shelton Medical Update
USAC USAC / News

16th Street Preview; Ricky Shelton Medical Update

Mostert wants full TCR title tilt
Video Inside
TCR Australia TCR Australia / Breaking news

Mostert wants full TCR title tilt

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”

Latest news

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”

KTM MotoGP test struggles look worse than they are - Binder
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM MotoGP test struggles look worse than they are - Binder

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

Miller 'enjoying' MotoGP title favourite tag
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller 'enjoying' MotoGP title favourite tag

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.