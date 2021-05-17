Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Morbidelli, Espargaro at odds over French MotoGP clash
MotoGP / French GP News

Rossi doesn't like "dangerous" flag-to-flag MotoGP races

By:

Petronas SRT’s Valentino Rossi says he doesn’t like flag-to-flag MotoGP races like Sunday’s French Grand Prix at Le Mans because “they are more dangerous” than normal ones.

Rossi doesn't like "dangerous" flag-to-flag MotoGP races

Sunday’s 27-lap Le Mans race started off in dry conditions but the field was forced to change to their wet bikes at the end of the fifth tour due to worsening weather conditions. 

The slick running on a wet track before the stop caught out a number of riders, with Suzuki’s Joan Mir crashing and eventual winner Jack Miller running off track at the Blue esses when he locked up both tyres.

When asked for his thoughts on flag-to-flag races, veteran rider Rossi said: “Personally I don’t like the flag-to-flag races, especially because they are more dangerous.

“More than the stress, it’s difficult, it’s more dangerous. 

“Sometimes we have to go with the slick tyre on the wet, or the opposite. 

“I prefer more the long 45-minute race, because you can take your rhythm, you can take your strategy. Here’s it’s more tricky.” 

Read Also:

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rossi showed good form in fully wet conditions in Sunday’s warm-up session and in general was enjoying a better weekend at Le Mans having made gains with his Yamaha at the post-race Jerez test two weeks ago.

Ultimately finishing the Le Mans race down in 11th as the Yamaha’s usual traction issues in drying conditions appeared, Rossi feels in either fully wet or dry conditions he could have fought for the top 10.

“The mixed conditions for us was a big shame because I was strong in the wet,” he added.

“The morning was a good warm-up, I was fast in the full wet. 

“My pace was not so bad in the dry, so I could do a good race. At the end it’s a shame, we could do a bit better. 

“I think we can also start with the medium rain tyre instead of the soft, but sincerely we expected the rain a lot later. 

“The result is nothing special, but it remains a better weekend where we confirmed the improving in the test in Jerez. 

“I was not so bad, I could stay in the fight for the top 10. But the race was like this.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Morbidelli, Espargaro at odds over French MotoGP clash

Previous article

Morbidelli, Espargaro at odds over French MotoGP clash
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event French GP
Drivers Valentino Rossi
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
MotoGP

Miller “didn’t believe” French MotoGP long-lap penalties

17h
2
Supercars

Supercars Darwin Triple Crown extended to three days

3
Supercars

Ingall wary of stern fitness test at Bathurst

4
MotoGP

Quartararo ‘won’t be first for long’ if French GP wet

5
MotoGP

MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Latest news
Rossi doesn't like "dangerous" flag-to-flag MotoGP races
MotoGP

Rossi doesn't like "dangerous" flag-to-flag MotoGP races

34m
Morbidelli, Espargaro at odds over French MotoGP clash
MotoGP

Morbidelli, Espargaro at odds over French MotoGP clash

14h
Marquez “angry” at “unnecessary” Le Mans crash
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez “angry” at “unnecessary” Le Mans crash

16h
Miller “didn’t believe” French MotoGP long-lap penalties
Video Inside
MotoGP

Miller “didn’t believe” French MotoGP long-lap penalties

17h
Quartararo: French MotoGP “strangest race on my life”
Video Inside
MotoGP

Quartararo: French MotoGP “strangest race on my life”

18h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Miller wins wild flag-to-flag race 01:04
MotoGP
16h

MotoGP: Miller wins wild flag-to-flag race

MotoGP: Riders call for French GP date change over safety fears 00:41
MotoGP
20h

MotoGP: Riders call for French GP date change over safety fears

MotoGP: Rossi 'too conservative' on final French qualifying lap 00:30
MotoGP
23h

MotoGP: Rossi 'too conservative' on final French qualifying lap

MotoGP: Quartararo 'won't be first for long' if wet conditions come into play 00:32
MotoGP
23h

MotoGP: Quartararo 'won't be first for long' if wet conditions come into play

MotoGP: Quartararo snatches pole in dramatic qualifying 00:22
MotoGP
May 15, 2021

MotoGP: Quartararo snatches pole in dramatic qualifying

More from
Lewis Duncan
Morbidelli, Espargaro at odds over French MotoGP clash French GP
MotoGP

Morbidelli, Espargaro at odds over French MotoGP clash

Marquez “angry” at “unnecessary” Le Mans crash French GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez “angry” at “unnecessary” Le Mans crash

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime
MotoGP

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Valentino Rossi More from
Valentino Rossi
Rossi "too conservative" on final French MotoGP qualifying lap French GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Rossi "too conservative" on final French MotoGP qualifying lap

Rossi has SRT’s support after worst-ever MotoGP season start French GP
MotoGP

Rossi has SRT’s support after worst-ever MotoGP season start

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime
MotoGP

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021

Trending Today

Miller “didn’t believe” French MotoGP long-lap penalties
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller “didn’t believe” French MotoGP long-lap penalties

Supercars Darwin Triple Crown extended to three days
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Darwin Triple Crown extended to three days

Ingall wary of stern fitness test at Bathurst
Supercars Supercars

Ingall wary of stern fitness test at Bathurst

Quartararo ‘won’t be first for long’ if French GP wet
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo ‘won’t be first for long’ if French GP wet

MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Miller: “If I went back in time, I’d skip Moto2 again”
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller: “If I went back in time, I’d skip Moto2 again”

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit
MotoGP MotoGP

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit

Latest news

Rossi doesn't like "dangerous" flag-to-flag MotoGP races
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi doesn't like "dangerous" flag-to-flag MotoGP races

Morbidelli, Espargaro at odds over French MotoGP clash
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli, Espargaro at odds over French MotoGP clash

Marquez “angry” at “unnecessary” Le Mans crash
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “angry” at “unnecessary” Le Mans crash

Miller “didn’t believe” French MotoGP long-lap penalties
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller “didn’t believe” French MotoGP long-lap penalties

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.