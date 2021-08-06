Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir
MotoGP News

Valentino Rossi denies sale of VR46 MotoGP team to Saudis

By:
Co-author:
Matteo Nugnes

Valentino Rossi has denied reports that he is selling his VR46 MotoGP team to the Saudi Arabian prince allegedly backing his team from 2022, branding it “made-up news”.

Valentino Rossi denies sale of VR46 MotoGP team to Saudis

Reports emerged last week in the Italian press that Rossi would be selling his VR46 organisation, including its grand prix race teams, for 150 million euros to Tanal Entertainment and Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

Tanal Entertainment is the company allegedly behind the VR46 MotoGP team’s title sponsorship deal with Saudi oil giant Aramco for 2022.

However, Motorsport.com has received two statements from Aramco in recent months denying any involvement with VR46, while the CEO of Aramco has said as such in meetings during the Dutch TT weekend in June.

While the relationship between Aramco and VR46 remains a mystery, Rossi – who announced his retirement from MotoGP at the end of 2021 on Thursday – moved to deny reports of a sale of his VR46 company.

“It is absolutely not true that we want to sell VR46 to the Saudis,” Rossi said on Friday after practice for the Styrian Grand Prix. “This is just made-up news, we don’t even think about it.

“We like it, we have our whole world there and it’s something that I have no idea how it came out.”

Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tanal Entertainment is set to hold a press conference soon regarding its Saudi Vision 2030 initiative and its tie-up with VR46, but Rossi says he doesn’t know much about the event.

“As for Tanal, I don’t know much about this press conference,” he added. “Our lawyers and accountants are working in VR46, who are trying to do everything.

“But maybe I’m not the right man to talk about these things, because I know up to a point.”

Rumours have also emerged of ex-Rossi team-mate Maverick Vinales potentially joining the VR46 team next year alongside Luca Marini.

Read Also:

Vinales will quit Yamaha at the end of this season after his relationship with the marque soured irreparably during a tough start to 2021 and is expected to join Aprilia.

But Rossi has moved to quash rumours of Vinales racing for his team, stating: “We like Maverick a lot because he is a top rider, and then I always got along very well with him when we were teammates.

“There is a lot of respect between us, but we thought about making this team to make the riders of the [VR46] Academy race and this is our programme.”

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir

Previous article

Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

21 h
2
MotoGP

Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria

3
Formula 1

Vettel "disappointed" to finish second behind faultless Ocon

Latest news
Valentino Rossi denies sale of VR46 MotoGP team to Saudis
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi denies sale of VR46 MotoGP team to Saudis

34m
Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir
MotoGP

Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir

1 h
Crutchlow’s Austria MotoGP return “feels alien”
MotoGP

Crutchlow’s Austria MotoGP return “feels alien”

2 h
Marc Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Valentino Rossi retiring
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marc Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Valentino Rossi retiring

3 h
Quartararo laments “nightmare” wet Styrian MotoGP practice
Video Inside
MotoGP

Quartararo laments “nightmare” wet Styrian MotoGP practice

4 h
Latest videos
Valentino Rossi - 20 Years of Victories 01:53
MotoGP
1 h

Valentino Rossi - 20 Years of Victories

MotoGP: Rossi - I deserved a 10th grand prix title 05:31
MotoGP
3 h

MotoGP: Rossi - I deserved a 10th grand prix title

MotoGP: Valentino Rossi announces retirement 01:01
MotoGP
10 h

MotoGP: Valentino Rossi announces retirement

MotoGP: Beirer - Pedrosa wanting to race again is 'a huge compliment' 00:37
MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021

MotoGP: Beirer - Pedrosa wanting to race again is 'a huge compliment'

MotoGP: Crutchlow returns for three races with Yamaha 00:43
MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021

MotoGP: Crutchlow returns for three races with Yamaha

More from
Lewis Duncan
Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir Styrian GP
MotoGP

Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir

Crutchlow’s Austria MotoGP return “feels alien” Styrian GP
MotoGP

Crutchlow’s Austria MotoGP return “feels alien”

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Valentino Rossi More from
Valentino Rossi
Podcast: Why we should “enjoy” Valentino Rossi for final MotoGP races
Video Inside
MotoGP

Podcast: Why we should “enjoy” Valentino Rossi for final MotoGP races

Rossi: Racing for VR46 MotoGP team for one year ‘too risky’
Video Inside
MotoGP

Rossi: Racing for VR46 MotoGP team for one year ‘too risky’

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Trending Today

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria

Vettel "disappointed" to finish second behind faultless Ocon
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel "disappointed" to finish second behind faultless Ocon

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Prime

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it.

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Prime

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings.

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Prime

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday, Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as Oriol Puigdemont writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012.

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021

Latest news

Valentino Rossi denies sale of VR46 MotoGP team to Saudis
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi denies sale of VR46 MotoGP team to Saudis

Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir
MotoGP MotoGP

Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir

Crutchlow’s Austria MotoGP return “feels alien”
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow’s Austria MotoGP return “feels alien”

Marc Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Valentino Rossi retiring
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Valentino Rossi retiring

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.