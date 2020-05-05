MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Talks to place Rossi at Petronas SRT get underway

shares
comments
Talks to place Rossi at Petronas SRT get underway
By:
May 5, 2020, 11:00 AM

Petronas Yamaha boss Razlan Razali has revealed that talks have already been held about signing Valentino Rossi for the 2021 MotoGP season.

Seven-time MotoGP world champion Rossi is out of contract at the end of this year and has lost his place at the factory Yamaha squad to Fabio Quartararo for 2021. 

Yamaha had asked Rossi to decide his future at the start of the year, but his insistence on waiting to evaluate his performance in the opening races of the now-delayed 2020 season forced the Japanese marque’s hand to make a move for the sought-after Quartararo.

Rossi has been guaranteed full works support from Yamaha should he choose to stay for 2021 with Petronas SRT, which he indicated last month is now likely owing to the current situation surrounding the coronavirus-delayed 2020 season.

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Razali confirmed talks have been had with Yamaha about a 2021 Rossi deal, though the finer details now need to be worked out. 

“We met with Yamaha and we already know their proposal,” Razali said. “But now we have to sit down with all the parts and begin to deal with the details. That has not been done yet.

"So far we have been analysing technical issues. We must not forget that Valentino should be matched with our sponsors. We have to balance the disbursement of hiring him for a single year and see what we can get in return, be it performance on track or results.

“It is clear that it would benefit us in terms of exposure, and that having Valentino is a great value. At the moment, everything looks good, but we have to start analysing the details.”

Read Also:

Razali said that one of the main points that has to be ironed out is who Rossi is able to bring with him from the works Yamaha squad, while not ‘dismantling’ the current technical structure at Petronas SRT.

“Normally, when a rider arrives at a factory he takes with him the pieces of equipment with which he is most comfortable,” Razali added. “We are in favour of that, because we also do not want to deny his chief mechanics and technicians that he chooses the possibility of signing for a factory and of being in a position to fight for the title.

“We made it clear to Yamaha that at Petronas we have our technical teams and we prefer not to dismantle that structure. Surely only two or three of Rossi’s technicians would join him, but we still have to talk to him.”

Of Rossi’s core crew, new crew chief David Munoz and long-time mechanic Alex Briggs are the most likely to step over to SRT with him.

Rossi will likely be paired with protege Franco Morbidelli at Petronas next year, after Razali confirmed the team is looking to re-sign the 2017 Moto2 world champion.

Related video

Next article
Petronas rules out Rossi/Lorenzo dream combo for 2021

Previous article

Petronas rules out Rossi/Lorenzo dream combo for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Oriol Puigdemont

Race hub

Czech GP

Czech GP

6 Aug - 9 Aug
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars facing free-to-air TV struggle – reports

2
Supercars

Supercars in dialogue with embattled backer

3
IndyCar

Button, Alonso, Johnson may all race third McLaren SP IndyCar

4
Formula 1

The day Senna failed to qualify for a grand prix

2h
5
Formula 1

Banned: Why Renault's mass damper was outlawed

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

Talks to place Rossi at Petronas SRT get underway
MGP

Talks to place Rossi at Petronas SRT get underway

Petronas rules out Rossi/Lorenzo dream combo for 2021
MGP

Petronas rules out Rossi/Lorenzo dream combo for 2021

Vinales wins crash-strewn Virtual GP at Jerez
eSpt

Vinales wins crash-strewn Virtual GP at Jerez

How a mindset change created Marquez's biggest 2020 rival
MGP

How a mindset change created Marquez's biggest 2020 rival

Rossi has “more potential” than 2019 with new crew chief
MGP

Rossi has “more potential” than 2019 with new crew chief

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
6 Aug - 9 Aug
Tickets
13 Aug - 16 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
10 Sep - 13 Sep
Tickets
25 Sep - 27 Sep
Tickets
2 Oct - 4 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.