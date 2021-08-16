Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Rossi 'retiring, but not giving up' after Austria podium near-miss

By:

Valentino Rossi says his MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix podium near-miss didn’t reflect any extra desire for results in his final season as he is 'retiring, but not giving up'.

Rossi 'retiring, but not giving up' after Austria podium near-miss

Rossi was one of a handful of riders, which included race winner Brad Binder, to stay out slicks for the wet final three laps of Sunday's chaotic Austrian GP.

The Petronas SRT rider looked on course to claim a shock 200th podium when he found himself in third, but was shuffled back to eighth in the end as a number of runners who switched to wets charged through the field on the last lap.

Rossi will retire from MotoGP at the end of the 2021 season and is currently in the throes of his worst-ever grand prix season.

Convinced his gamble to stay on slicks was correct, Rossi insists it had nothing to do with any added desire for results as his motivation hasn't changed despite his retirement announcement.

"When you are on the bike, you always look for the best result," Rossi said. "I have said that I will retire, not that I'm giving up.

"I keep training and when I get on the bike I feel like I could keep riding. So things don't change much [despite the retirement announcement]."

When asked if he'd ever ridden in conditions like the ones experienced at the end of the Austrian GP before, Rossi added: "Usually no, because you never continue like this, but the rain started very progressive and start slow.

"In the first laps I have a problem in just two corners, in Turn 3 and Turn 6. But the rest [of the track] was dry still.

"So, you can keep good temperature in the brakes and tyres.

"You had to ride smooth but you can anyway go. But the last lap and a half was very, very difficult because the bike started to spin everywhere and it's very easy to make a mistake.

"So, you need to ride, very, very, very smooth, but in the end not stopping was the right decision."

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rossi fought for the podium in those final laps with his brother Luca Marini and Tech3's Iker Lecuona, with the Italian joking that his biggest problem in the scrap was that he is the same age as both riders combined.

"Yeah, was a great moment because first of all, with Luca, we know that we can have a battle today because it's all practice we are more or less with the same pace," Rossi said.

"So, we always followed each other and everybody wants to try to arrive in front.

"And at the end there was also Lecuona, because in these years I have a lot of battle, a lot of hard battles with Lecuona.

"Sincerely, we enjoyed it. The problem is I have the same age of Lecuona and my brother together I think.

"But I think this is a positive thing, we enjoyed, we laugh and also my brother was very happy because it was a good result for him. But he beat me, f**k."

Read Also:

shares
comments
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

Previous article

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era

2
Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

21 h
3
MotoGP

Rossi 'retiring, but not giving up' after Austria podium near-miss

13 min
4
Formula 1

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss

5
Supercars

Sandown 500: McLaughlin lowers lap record

Latest news
Rossi 'retiring, but not giving up' after Austria podium near-miss
MotoGP

Rossi 'retiring, but not giving up' after Austria podium near-miss

13m
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime
MotoGP

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

1 h
Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

3 h
Quartararo: Wet Austrian GP first time I thought about 2021 MotoGP title
Video Inside
MotoGP

Quartararo: Wet Austrian GP first time I thought about 2021 MotoGP title

18 h
Marquez had to take painkiller injections ahead of Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP

Marquez had to take painkiller injections ahead of Austrian MotoGP

19 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Quartararo finally admits to considering championship 01:06
MotoGP
3 h

MotoGP: Quartararo finally admits to considering championship

MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble 07:36
MotoGP
19 h

MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian Grand Prix 00:41
MotoGP
Aug 14, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian Grand Prix

MotoGP: Petronas to withdraw Sepang Racing Team title sponsorship 00:47
MotoGP
Aug 13, 2021

MotoGP: Petronas to withdraw Sepang Racing Team title sponsorship

MotoGP: Red Bull Ring unveils revised Turn 2 layout 00:57
MotoGP
Aug 13, 2021

MotoGP: Red Bull Ring unveils revised Turn 2 layout

More from
Lewis Duncan
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime
MotoGP

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season Austrian GP
MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

Quartararo: Wet Austrian GP first time I thought about 2021 MotoGP title Austrian GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Quartararo: Wet Austrian GP first time I thought about 2021 MotoGP title

Trending Today

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

Rossi 'retiring, but not giving up' after Austria podium near-miss
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi 'retiring, but not giving up' after Austria podium near-miss

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss

Sandown 500: McLaughlin lowers lap record
Supercars Supercars

Sandown 500: McLaughlin lowers lap record

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes

Rossi: Yamaha/Vinales situation is "a shame" for MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha/Vinales situation is "a shame" for MotoGP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
1 h
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Prime

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it.

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Prime

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021

Latest news

Rossi 'retiring, but not giving up' after Austria podium near-miss
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi 'retiring, but not giving up' after Austria podium near-miss

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

Quartararo: Wet Austrian GP first time I thought about 2021 MotoGP title
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Wet Austrian GP first time I thought about 2021 MotoGP title

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.