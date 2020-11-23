MotoGP
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Savadori named at Aprilia on provisional MotoGP 2021 entry list

Savadori named at Aprilia on provisional MotoGP 2021 entry list
By:

The provisional entry list of the 2021 MotoGP season has named Lorenzo Savadori as an Aprilia rider, as rumours continue to swirl on who will replace Andrea Iannone.

One-time MotoGP winner Iannone has been hit with a four-year competition ban for a doping violation after his appeal to have an initial 18-month ban was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the World Anti-Doping Agency’s to up the penalty was approved.

Numerous names have been linked with the vacant Aprilia seat, including Andrea Dovizioso and Cal Crutchlow.

But the outgoing Ducati rider never considered Aprilia a serious option and has opted for a sabbatical instead, while Crutchlow will join Yamaha as its test rider.

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola confirmed last week test rider Bradley Smith was a “valid” option for 2021, though there have been question marks over his future with the marque after it replaced him with Savadori for the final three races of the season.

Moto2 frontrunner Marco Bezzecchi was offered a contract to join Aprilia next year, but the VR46 team blocked the move and will keep the Italian in the intermediate class for one more season.

Other names from Moto2 were linked, but American Joe Roberts appeared as the frontrunning candidate during the Portuguese Grand Prix weekend.

An announcement on Aprilia’s choice was expected on Sunday, but it never materialised, casting doubts on Roberts’ appointment.

MotoGP governing body the FIM has now released its provisional entry list for 2021, which has named Savadori as a race rider for next year. Aprilia is yet to comment.

The list has also revealed the race numbers MotoGP’s rookies will use in 2021.

Valentino Rossi’s half-brother Luca Marini will continue to run the number 10 as he joins Avintia Ducati, while his 2020 Moto2 world champion teammate Enea Bastianini will use 23 as the 33 he normally uses currently belongs to KTM’s Brad Binder.

Pramac rookie Jorge Martin raced with 88 previously, but this belongs to KTM’s Miguel Oliveira, with Martin using 89 instead.

New MotoGP world champion Joan Mir is currently listed with his traditional 36 number plate having previously been undecided if he would take on the #1 – though this could change come 2021.

2021 MotoGP provisional entry list

RIDER

NATIONALITY

TEAM

MACHINE

5

JOHANN ZARCO

FRENCH

PRAMAC RACING

DUCATI

9

DANILO PETRUCCI

ITALIAN

TECH3 KTM FACTORY RACING

KTM

10

LUCA MARINI

ITALIAN

ESPONSORAMA RACING

DUCATI

12

MAVERICK VINALES

SPANISH

MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MotoGP

YAMAHA

20

FABIO QUARTARARO

FRENCH

MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MotoGP

YAMAHA

21

FRANCO MORBIDELLI

ITALIAN

PETRONAS YAMAHA SRT

YAMAHA

23

ENEA BASTIANINI

ITALIAN

ESPONSORAMA RACING

DUCATI

27

IKER LECUONA

SPANISH

TECH3 KTM FACTORY RACING

KTM

30

TAKAAKI NAKAGAMI

JAPANESE

LCR HONDA IDEMITSU

HONDA

32

LORENZO SAVADORI

ITALIAN

APRILIA RACING TEAM GRESINI

APRILIA

33

BRAD BINDER

S-AFRICAN

RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING

KTM

36

JOAN MIR

SPANISH

TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR

SUZUKI

41

ALEIX ESPARGARO

SPANISH

APRILIA RACING TEAM GRESINI

APRILIA

42

ALEX RINS

SPANISH

TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR

SUZUKI

43

JACK MILLER

AUSTRALIAN

DUCATI TEAM

DUCATI

44

POL ESPARGARO

SPANISH

REPSOL HONDA TEAM

HONDA

46

VALENTINO ROSSI

ITALIAN

PETRONAS YAMAHA SRT

YAMAHA

63

FRANCESCO BAGNAIA

ITALIAN

DUCATI TEAM

DUCATI

73

ALEX MARQUEZ

SPANISH

LCR HONDA CASTROL

HONDA

88

MIGUEL OLIVEIRA

PORTUGUESE

RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING

KTM

89

JORGE MARTIN

SPANISH

PRAMAC RACING

DUCATI

93

MARC MARQUEZ

SPANISH

REPSOL HONDA TEAM

HONDA

 

Morbidelli delighted at runner-up spot in MotoGP standings

Previous article

Morbidelli delighted at runner-up spot in MotoGP standings
Series MotoGP

Series MotoGP
Drivers Lorenzo Savadori
Teams Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Author Lewis Duncan

