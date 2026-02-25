Skip to main content

MotoGP

Senior Honda MotoGP executive exits as HRC restructure continues

R&D president Tsukamoto is being transferred to China, with his replacement yet to be announced

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Edited:
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Honda’s internal restructuring continues in MotoGP, with Research and Development president Hikaru Tsukamoto transferred to another role.

Motorsport has learned that the engineer will be transferred to China in April – when such changes traditionally take effect on the Japanese corporate calendar.

The news circulated in the MotoGP paddock in Buriram – where the 2026 season opener is taking place this weekend – in the last few days, with many wishing Tsukamoto well.

Tsukamoto’s remit covered all of the Japanese manufacturer’s two-wheel activities. Honda is yet to announce his replacement, but is widely expected to promote internally.

This decision is the latest in a series of recent changes undertaken by Honda as it seeks to reclaim a leading role in the world championship.

In that context, Romano Albesiano’s appointment as technical director from Aprilia in 2025 was interpreted as a clear statement of intent.

Earlier, back in 2024, Honda Racing Corporation general manager Tetsuhiro Kuwata was replaced by Taichi Honda, who joined from the company’s off-road division.

Koji Watanabe, Hikaru Tsukamoto

Koji Watanabe, Hikaru Tsukamoto

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Motorsport understands that Tsukamoto’s exit will have no bearing on Fabio Quartararo’s planned arrival for 2026, though the team’s strategy as the Frenchman joins is unclear for now.

Incumbents Joan Mir and Luca Marini’s contracts are expiring at the end of the 2026 season, so Honda could opt to renew one of them alongside Quartararo or seek an alternative on the rider market – most likely a high-potential youngster from Moto2.

In that regard, Motorsport understands David Alonso is the leading candidate, although he has been courted by other manufacturers too. The substantial financial demands made by the Colombian’s management agency could prove decisive in shaping his future.

