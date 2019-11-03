Sepang MotoGP: Mir shades Yamahas in warm-up
Suzuki's Joan Mir edged Yamaha riders Maverick Vinales and Franco Morbidelli in the warm-up for MotoGP's Malaysian Grand Prix.
It was Morbidelli that spent the majority of the session on top, a 1m59.922s setting the early pace before he improved with a 1m59.832s.
Mir then took over with a two-lap stint inside the last few minutes, the Spaniard jumping to the top with a 1m59.747s followed immediately by a 1m59.516s.
That left him three-tenths clear of Morbidelli, Vinales slotting in between the pair with a 1m59.784s right at the flag.
It's the first time all weekend that a Petronas SRT rider hasn't topped a session.
Following his spectacular qualifying shunt, Marc Marquez fell just short of overhauling Morbidelli with a 1m59.857s on his final run.
Andrea Dovizioso was fourth-quickest, while weekend-long pacesetter Fabio Quartararo was a quiet fifth.
Valentino Rossi was seventh, slowest of the Yamahas, as Jack Miller, Pol Espargaro and Cal Crutchlow rounded out the Top 10.
Session results:
|Cla
|#
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
|36
| Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|01'59.516
|2
|12
| Maverick Viñales
|Yamaha
|01'59.784
|00.268
|3
|21
| Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|01'59.832
|00.316
|4
|93
| Marc Marquez
|Honda
|01'59.857
|00.341
|5
|4
| Andrea Dovizioso
|Ducati
|01'59.913
|00.397
|6
|20
| Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|01'59.916
|00.400
|7
|46
| Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|02'00.013
|00.497
|8
|43
| Jack Miller
|Ducati
|02'00.023
|00.507
|9
|44
| Pol Espargaro
|KTM
|02'00.172
|00.656
|10
|35
| Cal Crutchlow
|Honda
|02'00.174
|00.658
|11
|42
| Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|02'00.249
|00.733
|12
|63
| Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|02'00.339
|00.823
|13
|41
| Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|02'00.359
|00.843
|14
|9
| Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|02'00.460
|00.944
|15
|29
| Andrea Iannone
|Aprilia
|02'00.525
|01.009
|16
|5
| Johann Zarco
|Honda
|02'00.667
|01.151
|17
|17
| Karel Abraham
|Ducati
|02'01.124
|01.608
|18
|82
| Mika Kallio
|KTM
|02'01.238
|01.722
|19
|99
| Jorge Lorenzo
|Honda
|02'01.504
|01.988
|20
|55
| Hafizh Syahrin
|KTM
|02'02.224
|02.708
About this article
|Series
|MotoGP
|Event
|Malaysian GP
|Sub-event
|WU
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
