Subscribe
MotoGP Malaysian GP
Practice report

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Martin edges Marquez in first practice

MotoGP championship contender Jorge Martin led first practice for the Malaysian Grand Prix ahead of Alex Marquez by 0.049 seconds.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Updated
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

The 18th round of the 2023 season marks the beginning of the final run to the end of the campaign, with three grands prix coming up to decide the fate of the championship.

Pramac Ducati’s Martin trails reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia by 13 points coming to the Sepang round, and kicked off the weekend fastest of all in FP1.

Martin snatched top spot late on with a run on fresh medium rubber to best Marquez, who led for much of the session on his Gresini Ducati.

Bagnaia’s typically low-key approach to Friday mornings in 2023 continued in Malaysia, with the factory Ducati rider 15th.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro kicked off proceedings with the first reference lap of the session at 2m02.066s inside the first five minutes.

Read Also:

Martin took over from Espargaro with a 2m00.984s a few moments later, before Alex Marquez began his stay at the head of the times with a 2m00.680s.

With just over half an hour to go, Marquez improved to a 2m00.530s, which would stand as the benchmark until the closing 10 minutes.

He would be deposed by Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli, who posted a 2m00.055s on a fresh hard rear tyre.

But a late charge from Martin, who posted a 1m59.513s on a new medium rear, would secure the Spaniard top spot.

Marquez folded in behind with a 1m59.562s at the end of the session, while Johann Zarco completed the top three on the second Pramac Ducati.

Morbidelli headed Yamaha team-mate Fabio Quartararo in fourth, with Luca Marini on the VR46 Ducati sixth from Aleix Espargaro.

Espargaro crashed at the last corner with around 17 minutes to go, with his RS-GP briefly spitting flames from the rear of the bike before the marshals put the fire out.

Marco Bezzecchi was eighth on the second VR46 Ducati, with Tech3 GasGas duo Pol Espargaro and Augusto Fernandez completing the top 10.

Bagnaia was 15th ahead of factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini, while Marc Marquez was 17th on the leading Honda.

Reigning World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista was 22nd out of 23 riders as he makes a Ducati wildcard appearance.

Marking his first grand prix session since the 2018 Valencia GP, Bautista was 3.003s off the pace, ahead of only LCR Honda substitute Iker Lecuona.

MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix - FP1 results:

         
Driver Info
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 16

1'59.513

166.967
2 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 17

+0.049

1'59.562

0.049 166.899
3 France J. Zarco Pramac Racing 5 Ducati 14

+0.401

1'59.914

0.352 166.409
4 Italy F. Morbidelli Yamaha Factory Racing 21 Yamaha 16

+0.542

2'00.055

0.141 166.213
5 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 17

+0.621

2'00.134

0.079 166.104
6 Italy L. Marini Team VR46 10 Ducati 18

+0.729

2'00.242

0.108 165.955
7 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 11

+0.731

2'00.244

0.002 165.952
8 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 15

+0.738

2'00.251

0.007 165.942
9 Spain P. Espargaro Tech 3 44 KTM 14

+0.785

2'00.298

0.047 165.878
10 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 18

+0.954

2'00.467

0.169 165.645
11 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 17

+1.006

2'00.519

0.052 165.573
12 Portugal M. Oliveira RNF Racing 88 Aprilia 18

+1.081

2'00.594

0.075 165.470
13 Spain R. Fernández RNF Racing 25 Aprilia 13

+1.267

2'00.780

0.186 165.216
14 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing 49 Ducati 15

+1.356

2'00.869

0.089 165.094
15 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 16

+1.375

2'00.888

0.019 165.068
16 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 18

+1.389

2'00.902

0.014 165.049
17 Spain M. Marquez Repsol Honda Team 93 Honda 15

+1.597

2'01.110

0.208 164.765
18 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 16

+1.665

2'01.178

0.068 164.673
19 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 15

+1.835

2'01.348

0.170 164.442
20 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 16

+1.839

2'01.352

0.004 164.437
21 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 17

+2.024

2'01.537

0.185 164.187
22 Spain A. Bautista Ducati Team 19 Ducati 15

+3.003

2'02.516

0.979 162.875
23 Spain I. Lecuona Team LCR 27 Honda 15

+3.780

2'03.293

0.777 161.848
View full results
shares
comments
Previous article Aprilia withdraws new MotoGP clutch system after rival complaint
Next article MotoGP Malaysian GP: Alex Marquez outpaces Martin in FP2
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Malaysian GP: Alex Marquez outpaces Martin in FP2

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Alex Marquez outpaces Martin in FP2

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Alex Marquez outpaces Martin in FP2 MotoGP Malaysian GP: Alex Marquez outpaces Martin in FP2

Bagnaia: MotoGP riders asking to have Australian GP dates changed

Bagnaia: MotoGP riders asking to have Australian GP dates changed

MotoGP
Australian GP

Bagnaia: MotoGP riders asking to have Australian GP dates changed Bagnaia: MotoGP riders asking to have Australian GP dates changed

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Jorge Martin
More from
Jorge Martin
Martin won't push Ducati for Bastianini's factory MotoGP ride

Martin won't push Ducati for Bastianini's factory MotoGP ride

MotoGP

Martin won't push Ducati for Bastianini's factory MotoGP ride Martin won't push Ducati for Bastianini's factory MotoGP ride

Why a Martin MotoGP title would elevate the achievement of Ducati's kingpin

Why a Martin MotoGP title would elevate the achievement of Ducati's kingpin

MotoGP
Thailand GP

Why a Martin MotoGP title would elevate the achievement of Ducati's kingpin Why a Martin MotoGP title would elevate the achievement of Ducati's kingpin

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Pramac Racing
More from
Pramac Racing
Martin “mentally destroyed” after Thailand MotoGP win as title pressure mounts

Martin “mentally destroyed” after Thailand MotoGP win as title pressure mounts

MotoGP
Thailand GP

Martin “mentally destroyed” after Thailand MotoGP win as title pressure mounts Martin “mentally destroyed” after Thailand MotoGP win as title pressure mounts

“Not easy” for Martin to see Thailand MotoGP tyre wear after Australia loss

“Not easy” for Martin to see Thailand MotoGP tyre wear after Australia loss

MotoGP
Thailand GP

“Not easy” for Martin to see Thailand MotoGP tyre wear after Australia loss “Not easy” for Martin to see Thailand MotoGP tyre wear after Australia loss

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Latest news

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole

MGP MotoGP
Malaysian GP

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole

The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season

The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season

Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program

Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program

NAS NASCAR Cup

Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

IndL Indy NXT
Laguna

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe