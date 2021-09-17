Tickets Subscribe
Dovizioso: Yamaha MotoGP bike felt "very strange" in Misano practice
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

Sepang Racing Team to be rebranded as RNF Racing in MotoGP

By:

The Sepang Racing Team has announced it will be rebranded as RNF Racing as of 2022 and will continue in MotoGP through to the end of 2026.

In August, SRT announced it would be quitting all three classes of the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the 2021 season having been in existence since 2015 in Moto3, before progressing to Moto2 in 2017 and MotoGP in 2019.

This announcement came in the wake of title sponsor Petronas confirming its own exit from the team at the end of the current campaign.

SRT, which finished runner-up in the riders’ championship in 2020 with Franco Morbidelli and won six of Yamaha’s seven races last year with Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo, will be rebranded as RNF Racing next year.

The squad will continue to be helmed by Razlan Razali and Johan Stigefelt and will remain in MotoGP through to the end of 2026 after penning a new agreement with Dorna Sports.

Details on sponsorship, rider line-up and a new agreement with Yamaha are yet to be revealed – though Andrea Dovizioso will ride with the squad on a factory-spec M1 at least for 2022.

“It has been a whirlwind journey for us. In recent months, we have put all our efforts to reset, rebrand and relaunch as a fresh and stronger MotoGP team,” Razali said.

“I would like to thank Carmelo [Ezpeleta, Dorna CEO] for his continued trust and confidence in me to begin this second chapter with a newly rebuilt team competing in MotoGP’s premier class for the next five years.

“For the season ahead, under the new entity of RNF MotoGP Racing, the rebranded team will continue our blueprint that have proven success before.

“Expectations will be high and we will push hard to meet these aspirations.

“Equipped with the experience we gained and having achieved multiple highlights in the past, we look forward to the 2022 season as an even stronger team entry.”

Ezpeleta added: “It is a pleasure to continue working and partnering with a team structure headed by Razlan Razali, under the new RNF MotoGP Racing.

“Our long working relationship has been exciting for both fans and the competition.

“I know Razlan is very passionate about this project and I’m sure we will continue to see great things from the new team in the upcoming season and beyond.

“Razlan has been a great asset to the MotoGP family since his days in Sepang, and has helped to grow the sport in Malaysia and across the important South-East Asia region in general."

It is thought Moto3 rider Darryn Binder will be promoted from SRT to the new RNF Racing in 2022 alongside Dovizioso on what will be a ‘B-spec’ Yamaha.

Italian utilities company WithU was also thought to be stepping up as title sponsor, however this is yet to be confirmed.

On Friday, ex-MotoGP racer Michael Laverty announced his new Vision Track Honda team – a squad set up with the aim of nurturing young British Talent – will take over the SRT Moto3 outfit’s assets from next year.

