MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Silverstone, Phillip Island MotoGP rounds called off

shares
comments
Silverstone, Phillip Island MotoGP rounds called off
By:
May 29, 2020, 7:07 AM

The MotoGP races at Silverstone and Phillip Island have been called off, bringing the total number of race cancellations in 2020 up to five.

The British Grand Prix was scheduled for August 28-30 at the Silverstone circuit, while the Australian GP at Phillip Island was provisionally set for October 23-25.

The UK has imposed a mandatory two-week quarantine for foreign nationals from June 8, while Australia is unlikely to open its international borders in the coming months, making it impossible for the two countries to host their annual MotoGP rounds.

“We’re saddened to have to announce the cancellation of these iconic events after finding no way through the logistical and operational issues resulting from the pandemic and rearranged calendar,” Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, said.

“Silverstone and Phillip Island are always two of the most thrilling race weekends of the season, with both tracks never failing in their promise to deliver some of the closest racing in our championship.

“On behalf of Dorna, I would like to once again extend my thanks to the fans for their understanding and patience as we wait for the situation to improve. We look forward to returning to Silverstone and Phillip Island next year for more incredible battles."

MotoGP had previously cancelled the season-opening Qatar GP, although the Moto2 and Moto3 classes held their races at the Middle East venue as scheduled.

The races in the Netherlands, Finland and Germany have also been struck from the schedule, while several other races have been postponed until later in the year.

Although the FIM and Dorna have yet to publish a fresh calendar, the series has struck an agreement to host the opening two rounds at Jerez, pending approval from the Spanish government.

Should those plans come to fruition, the 2020 MotoGP season will kick off with the Spanish Grand Prix on July 19, followed by the Grand Prix of Andalusia on the same venue on July 26.

Related video

Next article
KTM completes private two-day MotoGP test

Previous article

KTM completes private two-day MotoGP test
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo held Ferrari talks before joining McLaren

2
Formula 1

Williams considering selling Formula 1 team

43m
3
Formula 1

Ferrari Driver Academy to establish Australian base

4
Supercars

Bathurst winner Longhurst calls time on career

5
MotoGP

Silverstone, Phillip Island MotoGP rounds called off

47m

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

Silverstone, Phillip Island MotoGP rounds called off
MGP

Silverstone, Phillip Island MotoGP rounds called off

KTM completes private two-day MotoGP test
MGP

KTM completes private two-day MotoGP test

Espargaro "really close" to new Aprilia contract
MGP

Espargaro "really close" to new Aprilia contract

Miller “stoked” to be Ducati’s Marquez challenger
MGP

Miller “stoked” to be Ducati’s Marquez challenger

Miller secures 2021 Ducati factory team promotion
MGP

Miller secures 2021 Ducati factory team promotion

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.