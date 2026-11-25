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Six ways Marc Marquez outgunned Aprilia to the 2026 MotoGP title
Marquez had to dig deep in 2026 to defeat the Aprilias, even if he eventually sealed the title with a round to spare
Rachit Thukral
Published: Nov 25, 2026, 9:50 AM
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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Miguel Lemos / Soccrates / Getty Images
For a rider who could always win on raw speed, Marc Marquez had to become creative both on and off the track to compensate for his physical limitations in MotoGP this year.
Winning the 2026 MotoGP title required the Ducati star to become more strategic than ever, both in how he attacked race weekends and how he conducted himself away from the track.
This continuous pursuit of self-improvement helped him overturn a 102-point deficit and strengthened his standing as the greatest motorcycle racer of all time.
Here are six ways Marc Marquez beat Aprilia duo Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi to the 2026 title
Sprint success
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Marquez inflicted the biggest damage to his opposition on Saturdays. While he has been outscored by Bezzecchi in full-distance races this year, with the Aprilia rider now having amassed just as many Sunday wins, Marquez completely blew the competition away in sprints, taking 10 wins.
Across the 21 rounds held so far this year, Marquez has amassed 164 points in sprint races – 40 more than Martin, who is himself regarded as a sprint specialist. His advantage over Bezzecchi was even more substantial at 72 points. In fact, before Bezzecchi finally broke through at Portimao, Marquez had collected more than twice as many points as him on Saturday.
What made this even more impressive was the variety of circumstances in which he claimed some of those victories. His early successes at Goiania and Jerez were recorded while he was clearly struggling with his right shoulder. Later in the year, he defeated Aprilia at tracks that were clearly suited to the RS-GP, including Misano, Mandalika and Phillip Island. There were contributing factors behind each of these five wins, but Marquez was always in a position to capitalise on any opportunities that came his way.
By consistently scoring heavily on Saturdays, Marquez often left Bezzecchi and Martin playing catch-up on Sundays. Even when Aprilia recovered from a difficult sprint, the Spaniard had already given himself the upper hand across the weekend.
Rapid race starts
Start action
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Marc Marquez has qualified on pole position just four times this year. In fact, Ducati has scored just three poles in the last 13 weekends. Yet, Marquez more than made up for GP26’s relative lack of one-lap pace with some rapid starts, putting himself in a position to control the race from the opening lap.
Across the Aragon and Misano weekends, Marquez made the same move on Bezzecchi at the start, and then used track position to dictate the pace. Bezzecchi was clearly the faster of the two in the Misano sprint, and yet it was Marquez who emerged on top.
Just a day later, in the San Marino GP, Bezzecchi tried too hard to remain in front of Marquez and crashed on the opening lap, gifting the latter 25 points.
Wet-weather prowess
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Aprilia had the fastest bike on average over the 2026 MotoGP season. But when weather took a turn for the worse, Marquez often had a clear edge over Bezzecchi and Martin.
His Jerez sprint win was partly down to fortune, but when rain hit Phillip Island on Saturday morning, he took full advantage of the conditions to take pole position by nearly 1.5s. Had it remained dry, the Aprilia riders would have most certainly qualified ahead of him and then likely beaten him to the sprint victory. Instead, Marquez came away with the maximum score of 12 points from the shortened Australian GP weekend.
Mind games and destabilising competition
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Given his physical limitations and the scale of the deficit he faced, Marquez knew that overturning a 102-point lead was not entirely in his hands. He therefore looked to put his rivals under pressure both on and off the track.
The "I don’t need team orders if I’m fast" comment at Phillip Island was perhaps the clearest example of Marquez using psychological warfare against Aprilia, and throughout the year he continued to find ways to unsettle his rivals.
Marquez’ sprint aggression and rapid getaways already created problems for his rivals, but he also knew that Aprilia was already under pressure to seize what could be a rare opportunity to win the championship before the regulation changes in 2027. By repeatedly stating that his life wasn’t going to change if he won the 2026 title, Marquez reinforced the idea that it was Aprilia’s championship to lose.
Making fewer mistakes
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Miguel Lemos / Soccrates / Getty Images
Even as recently as 2026, Marquez crashed out of leading positions and made errors that did not befit a multiple world champion. But after making his comeback from injury at Mugello, Marquez changed his approach and learned to play it safe. On weekends like Silverstone, he knew that settling for seventh was better than finishing on the ground.
So, while Bezzecchi and Martin were regularly conceding points, Marquez generally left nothing on the table. It became increasingly rare to see him running wide in races, let alone crashing out of a points-scoring position. When he did fall, it was more often in practice or qualifying than in the races themselves.
It was remarkable that the Portimao sprint error marked his first DNF in a race this season since the accident at Le Mans that left him with a broken foot and prompted him to bring forward his shoulder surgery.
Determination and focus
Marc Márquez
Marquez also became increasingly single-minded as the season progressed, cutting out distractions both during race weekends and away from the track. This went as far as slashing time spent on social media.
The Spaniard only had a single goal this season, and he was so focused that it almost appeared that he was no longer enjoying riding the bike.
That approach extended to how he managed his energy at the circuit. Marquez often chose not to celebrate his sprint victories, preferring to conserve his physical and emotional reserves for Sunday. The idea was that such dramatic swings in mood would take a toll on his energy levels and leave him further exposed on Sundays, when he was physically at his lowest point of the weekend.
Read Also:
MotoGPGigi Dall'Igna: ‘Marc Marquez is the best rider in history, no doubt about that’
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