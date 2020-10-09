MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
FP2 in
02 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
49 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
18 Oct
Race in
9 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / French GP / Practice report

Le Mans MotoGP: Smith quickest for Aprilia in wet FP1

shares
comments
Le Mans MotoGP: Smith quickest for Aprilia in wet FP1
By:

Bradley Smith topped a wet first practice for the MotoGP French Grand Prix on the Aprilia ahead of home hero Johann Zarco on the Avintia Ducati. 

Smith’s future beyond this weekend is uncertain as Andrea Iannone’s appeal to have his 18-month doping ban overturned will be heard on Thursday and could be in a position to return for the Aragon Grand Prix next weekend. 

Despite a spate of crashes in the preceding Moto3 session, riders were quick to start learning the conditions when the first premier class outing of the weekend got under way. 

MotoGP’s last full wet race was the 2018 Valencia Grand Prix, which was won by Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso and featured Pol Espargaro on the KTM on the podium. 

Both traded top spot in the early part of FP1 at Le Mans, with the Ducati taking the advantage briefly with a 1m45.785s with around 28 minutes to go. 

Moments later, Ducati stablemates Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia on the Pramac GP20 would demote him, before Danilo Petrucci on the sister works team Desmosedici took over top spot with a 1m45.326s. 

Petrucci – who was on the podium in the dry at Le Mans last year – was shuffled back by Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales with a 1m45.121s, though the Ducati rider ensured this was short-lived when he posted a 1m44.931s.

With eight minutes to go, Miller returned to the top of the timesheets with a 1m44.735s, which soon came under threat as lap times continued to drop as the session drew to a close.

Petrucci toppled Miller’s time with a 1m44.409s, though the Australian retaliated with a 1m44.346s, before Vinales guided the factory M1 to a 1m44.180s. 

As the chequered flag came out, Smith was hooking together a lap threatening top spot on the Aprilia and produced a 1m43.804s to end FP1 fastest of all by 0.154 seconds. 

Zarco leaped up to second on his final lap on his GP19, with Petrucci holding onto the top three ahead of Miller and Dovizioso, with Vinales completing the top six.

Morbidelli was shuffled back to seventh ahead of Valentino Rossi on the works team Yamaha, while LCR’s Cal Crutchlow – who admitted on Thursday his right arm is “not in a great situation” still – was ninth on the Honda and ahead of KTM’s Espargaro. 

The Suzuki duo of Alex Rins and Joan Mir were 11th and 12th, while championship leader Fabio Quartararo was some 2.6s off the pace down in 18th.

With weather forecasts predicting drier conditions across the weekend, the need to push in FP1 came with little reward and likely influenced Quartararo’s caution. 

Stefan Bradl didn’t set a time on the factory Honda, though has spent the last two days at the Algarve circuit in Portugal testing the RC213V. 

FP1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Bradley Smith
Aprilia 1'43.804
2 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'43.958 0.154
3 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'44.024 0.220
4 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'44.132 0.328
5 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'44.148 0.344
6 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'44.180 0.376
7 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'44.441 0.637
8 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'44.511 0.707
9 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'44.654 0.850
10 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'44.760 0.956
11 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'44.783 0.979
12 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'44.846 1.042
13 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'44.980 1.176
14 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'44.981 1.177
15 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'46.122 2.318
16 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'46.245 2.441
17 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'46.474 2.670
18 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'46.494 2.690
19 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'46.518 2.714
20 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'46.618 2.814
21 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'46.856 3.052
22 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda
View full results
Quartararo relishing title battle with former teammate Mir

Previous article

Quartararo relishing title battle with former teammate Mir
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event French GP
Drivers Bradley Smith
Teams Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Le Mans MotoGP: Smith quickest for Aprilia in wet FP1
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Le Mans MotoGP: Smith quickest for Aprilia in wet FP1

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move

Live: Follow Eifel GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Eifel GP practice as it happens

4000 spectator limit for 2020 Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

4000 spectator limit for 2020 Bathurst 1000

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Verstappen: "No sense" in pondering F1 future after Honda
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: "No sense" in pondering F1 future after Honda

2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings and preview

Latest news

Le Mans MotoGP: Smith quickest for Aprilia in wet FP1
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Le Mans MotoGP: Smith quickest for Aprilia in wet FP1

Quartararo relishing title battle with former teammate Mir
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo relishing title battle with former teammate Mir

Why revised Le Mans MotoGP schedule is critical for Vinales
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Why revised Le Mans MotoGP schedule is critical for Vinales

Crutchlow: “Most people wouldn’t ride” with my arm issue
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: “Most people wouldn’t ride” with my arm issue

Trending

1
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

2
MotoGP

Le Mans MotoGP: Smith quickest for Aprilia in wet FP1

57m
3
Formula 1

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move

1h
4
Formula 1

Live: Follow Eifel GP practice as it happens

1h
5
Supercars

4000 spectator limit for 2020 Bathurst 1000

Latest news

Le Mans MotoGP: Smith quickest for Aprilia in wet FP1
MGP

Le Mans MotoGP: Smith quickest for Aprilia in wet FP1

Quartararo relishing title battle with former teammate Mir
MGP

Quartararo relishing title battle with former teammate Mir

Why revised Le Mans MotoGP schedule is critical for Vinales
MGP

Why revised Le Mans MotoGP schedule is critical for Vinales

Crutchlow: “Most people wouldn’t ride” with my arm issue
MGP

Crutchlow: “Most people wouldn’t ride” with my arm issue

MotoGP title rivals insist there are no team orders yet
MGP

MotoGP title rivals insist there are no team orders yet

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.