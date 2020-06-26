MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Smith taking mental steps "to go from tester to rider"

shares
comments
Smith taking mental steps "to go from tester to rider"
By:
, Autosport.com Editor
Jun 26, 2020, 10:43 AM

Bradley Smith has used the Misano test to alter his physical and mental preparation "from tester to rider" for Aprilia ahead of filling in for the suspended Andrea Iannone.

One-time MotoGP race-winner Iannone is currently battling an 18-month ban for a doping violation after an illegal steroid was found in his system following a drugs test during last season's Malaysian Grand Prix weekend.

Iannone is currently fighting his ban through an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, citing past precedent of similar cases involving other athletes, while the World Anti-Doping Agency has requested his punishment been extended to a four-year ban.

With the Italian suspended from all activity by the FIM during the ongoing legal proceedings, test rider Smith has been called up by Aprilia as his replacement for the season-opening Spanish GP at Jerez on 19 July and the following week's GP of Andalusia at the same track.

Smith, who contested four MotoGP wildcard starts for Aprilia through his test rider role in 2019, notched up 207 laps across the three-day Misano test while he also suffered a crash which he escaped unharmed.

While completing a test programme with the new RS-GP alongside Aleix Espargaro at the San Marino Grand Prix venue, the British rider used the track time to readjust himself to the demands of being a full-time race rider.

"I'm honestly pleased at the end of these tests. I had to make a physical and mental step to go from tester to rider and I think I managed, especially on this last day," Smith said.

"Right now, it is fundamental for us to gain experience on this new bike, gathering data and understanding how it reacts.

"While the base setup proved to be good straight away in Malaysia and Qatar, there are still many aspects that we need to explore in order to exploit the full potential of the new project.

"On my part, I know that I still have room to improve and Aleix's performance demonstrates as much, but the gap has shrunk and I feel much more at ease taking the 2020 RS-GP to the limit."

Depending on the outcome of Iannone's appeal against his ban, Smith could be set to contest the entire reshuffled 2020 MotoGP season having been initially confirmed for the opening two rounds at Jerez.

With concession MotoGP manufacturers granted an exemption to work on their engines up until the start of the season, Aprilia technical director Romano Albesiano was satisfied with the progress made in the test by Smith and Espargaro but still wants to improve on the reliability of the RS-GP's new 90-degree V4 engine.

"These were important tests to define the starting point of our championship. We assessed the various chassis, engine and electronics solutions, in addition to breaking in a team that is brand new in many aspects," Albesiano said.

"The riders needed this test as well to get back into the rhythm after such a long stop, and I must say that I saw them improving day after day. The decisions in view of Jerez have been taken. Many of the new features we had prepared worked well and I am rather pleased with the overall level of the bike.

"In any case, there is still a lot of work to do on the details, especially to increase overall reliability."

Fellow Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori was also in action at Misano, but his focus was taken up on developing the production-based RSV4 1100 Superbike that he races in the Italian championship, before completing data-collection running on the 2019-specification RS-GP MotoGP machine on the final day.

Next article
Why latest KTM moves risks derailing its future MotoGP stars

Previous article

Why latest KTM moves risks derailing its future MotoGP stars

trending Today

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo
Formula 1 / Formula 1
21m

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone

Renault plans triple upgrade package for Austrian GP
Formula 1 / Formula 1
45m

Renault plans triple upgrade package for Austrian GP

Masks the biggest challenge for F1 staff - Ferrari
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Masks the biggest challenge for F1 staff - Ferrari

How Supercars teams will race in a COVID-19 world
Supercars / Supercars

How Supercars teams will race in a COVID-19 world

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Penske non-committal on Supercars future
Supercars / Supercars

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed
Supercars / Supercars

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

Latest news

Smith taking mental steps "to go from tester to rider"
MotoGP / MotoGP
1h

Smith taking mental steps "to go from tester to rider"

Why latest KTM moves risks derailing its future MotoGP stars Prime
MotoGP / MotoGP
3h

Why latest KTM moves risks derailing its future MotoGP stars

Petrucci joins Tech 3 as Oliveira secures KTM promotion
MotoGP / MotoGP

Petrucci joins Tech 3 as Oliveira secures KTM promotion

Podcast: Analysing the impact of Petrucci's 2021 KTM move
MotoGP / MotoGP

Podcast: Analysing the impact of Petrucci's 2021 KTM move

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Bradley Smith
Teams Aprilia Racing Team
Author Haydn Cobb

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo

21m
2
Formula 1

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone

3
Supercars

How Supercars teams will race in a COVID-19 world

4
Supercars

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

5
Supercars

McLaughlin's new perspective after COVID-19 break

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

Smith taking mental steps "to go from tester to rider"
MGP

Smith taking mental steps "to go from tester to rider"

Why latest KTM moves risks derailing its future MotoGP stars
MGP

Why latest KTM moves risks derailing its future MotoGP stars

Petrucci joins Tech 3 as Oliveira secures KTM promotion
MGP

Petrucci joins Tech 3 as Oliveira secures KTM promotion

Podcast: Analysing the impact of Petrucci's 2021 KTM move
MGP

Podcast: Analysing the impact of Petrucci's 2021 KTM move

Smith to replace Iannone while doping ban lasts
MGP

Smith to replace Iannone while doping ban lasts

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.