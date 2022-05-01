Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Marquez: Lorenzo “almost unbeatable” in his “sweet moment” in MotoGP Next / Spanish GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
MotoGP / Spanish GP Race report

Spanish MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo to win tense duel

Ducati Francesco Bagnaia fended off Fabio Quartararo in a tense Spanish Grand Prix to claim his first MotoGP win of the 2022 season as Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro completed the podium.  

Lewis Duncan
By:
Spanish MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo to win tense duel

Both Bagnaia and Quartararo have been a cut above the rest all weekend at Jerez, and having qualified 1-2 on the grid the expected duel for victory emerged on Sunday. 

Both Bagnaia and Quartararo launched off the line well and drew alongside each other on the run up to Turn 1 at the start of the race.  

But it was the Ducati rider who got the advantage, taking the lead from pole as Quartararo slotted in second ahead of the second factory Ducati of Jack Miller, the fast-starting LCR Honda of Takaaki Nakagami, Marc Marquez on the factory team Honda and Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia.  

Marquez quickly dispensed of Nakagami into the last corner with an aggressive move that opened the door for Espargaro to come through into fifth, having dropped from third on the grid.  

The leading duo ran line astern up front in the early stages as their pace proved far superior to the rest of the field, Miller already around half a second back three laps into the 25-lap contest.  

That gap between Quartararo and the chasing pack only swelled as the race went on, as the advantage Bagnaia held in the lead also grew.  

Come lap 12, the gap Bagnaia held in the lead was around eight tenths, but would fluctuate between 0.8s and 0.6s. 

Quartararo got the gap to under half a second for the first time since the start of the race on the penultimate tour, and would edge ever closer on the final lap.  

But Bagnaia made no mistakes to claim his first win since Valencia last year, beating Quartararo by 0.285 seconds – with the rest of the field almost 11 seconds adrift. 

Aleix Espargaro was embroiled in a thrilling battle with Miller and Marquez over third, with that tussle exploding on lap 21.  

Having been unable to find a way past the hard-braking Ducati, Marquez finally snatched third away from Miller with a brilliant overtake up the inside of the Turn 5 right-hander.  

Marquez then defended the spot on the run into Turn 6, but would have a big moment on the front-end into the final corner and was lucky to stay on his Honda.  

This happened at the same time Espargaro snatched fourth from Miller, gifting the Aprilia rider the final podium spot as Marquez recovered from his moment.  

But once clear, Espargaro eased away by 1.6s to claim his third podium of the season. Now the winner of four rostrums – including his Argentina victory – Aprilia has now lost its technical concessions.  

Marquez got the better of Miller on the final lap at Turn 8 to claim his best result of the year in fourth, while Suzuki’s Joan Mir completed the top six having closed in on that podium battle late on.

Nakagami was seventh in the end after his strong start, while Enea Bastianini could only manage eighth on his Gresini Ducati ahead of VR46 Ducati’s Marco Bezzecchi.  

Brad Binder completed the top 10 on his factory KTM from Honda’s Pol Espargaro and the sister factory KTM of Miguel Oliveira, while Alex Marquez (LCR Honda), Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales and Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli took the final points.  

Alex Rins’ recovery from 14th on the grid proved disastrous, as the Suzuki rider ran off track on lap nine at Turn 12 and dropped to the back of the pack.  

He could only manage 19th at the chequered flag behind Gresini rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio, RNF Racing’s Andrea Dovizioso and VR46’s Luca Marini.  

Tech 3 rookie Remy Gardner, Aprilia wildcard Lorenzo Savadori and Pramac’s Jorge Martin – who had a crash on lap one – were the last of the classified finishers, with HRC wildcard Stefan Bradl, Pramac’s Johann Zarco and RNF’s Darryn Binder all crashing out.  

Quartararo has extended his championship lead to seven points, with Aleix Espargaro moving into third ahead of Bastianini and Rins, with Bagnaia leaping up from 10th to fifth – albeit still 33 points adrift. 

MotoGP Spanish GP - Race results:

Cla Rider Bike Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati
2 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 0.285
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 10.977
4 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 12.676
5 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 12.957
6 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 13.934
7 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 14.929
8 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 18.436
9 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 18.830
10 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 20.056
11 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 20.856
12 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 23.131
13 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 25.306
14 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 27.358
15 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 27.519
16 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 29.278
17 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 35.204
18 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 35.361
19 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 38.922
20 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 43.378
21 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 44.299
22 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'07.681
Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda
France Johann Zarco
Ducati
South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha
View full results

 

shares
comments

Related video

Marquez: Lorenzo “almost unbeatable” in his “sweet moment” in MotoGP
Previous article

Marquez: Lorenzo “almost unbeatable” in his “sweet moment” in MotoGP
Next article

Spanish GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Spanish GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Zarco tops twice red-flagged Jerez MotoGP test despite crash
MotoGP

Zarco tops twice red-flagged Jerez MotoGP test despite crash

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Spanish GP Prime
MotoGP

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Marquez: Jerez MotoGP crowd "picked me up" from near-crash Spanish GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Jerez MotoGP crowd "picked me up" from near-crash

Latest news

Zarco tops twice red-flagged Jerez MotoGP test despite crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco tops twice red-flagged Jerez MotoGP test despite crash

Suzuki set to quit MotoGP at the end of 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki set to quit MotoGP at the end of 2022

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Marquez: Jerez MotoGP crowd "picked me up" from near-crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Jerez MotoGP crowd "picked me up" from near-crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
20 h
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.