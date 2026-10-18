MotoGP Japanese GP

Yamaha boss on MotoGP changes under Liberty: 'We must be careful not to lose our fans'

Liberty Media may own both F1 and MotoGP, says Paolo Pavesio, but a blanket approach to both is not a good idea

Richard Asher Giacomo Rauli

Published: Oct 18, 2026, 1:00 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Paolo Pavesio, Yamaha Racing MD, Carlos Ezpeleta, CSO of MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Yamaha's MotoGP boss Paolo Pavesio says MotoGP should be careful that its push for new markets and a broader audience does not alienate its existing fans.

Since Liberty Media's takeover of the championship last year, there has been a push by the Formula 1 owner to change the look, feel and appeal of MotoGP. Among the examples have been Liberty's stated aim to stage more races near large urban areas, the elimination of wildcard riders from 2027 and moves behind the scenes to introduce a separate grid for sprint races.

But Yamaha's MotoGP managing director Pavesio said the new ideas needed to be "managed intelligently" or the series could risk losing its current audience.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com Italy, Pavesio reiterated multiple times that he was in favour of progress and change - but only if it was properly considered.

The Italian suggested that change needed to be part a clear plan taking previous generations of established MotoGP fans into account - of which he identifies himself as one.

"I have a stripped-down 2002 500cc [bike] in my office. Just the frame, engine, wheels and exhausts. And I could stand there looking at it for six hours. But that is the past, and I probably like it so much because I am 54," he said in the interview.

"Then I go downstairs and there is Agostini’s bike with drum brakes. And my grandfather would probably like that even more because it is from his era.

"The evolution of things shouldn’t frighten us if we manage it with a clear and shared idea and strategy."

Giacomo Agostini, Yamaha

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Pavesio underlined that key business differences between Formula 1 and MotoGP needed to be borne in mind when considering what kind of direction makes sense for MotoGP.

"The big difference between F1 and motorcycle racing is that the biggest investors in motorcycle racing are the manufacturers," he noted.

"If we take the total investment here as 100%, the investment made by the five MotoGP manufacturers accounts for 70%.

"And why do we do it? To sell motorcycles. So we have to be careful.

"Of course, if we could spend a little less, we would be happy. But in reality it is an investment. What matters is that the whole thing grows.

"We have to be careful not to evolve this sport to the point where our fans no longer recognise themselves in it and we lose them."

Pavesio had no issue with the 850cc bikes that will be hitting the track next season, shod with Pirelli rubber - and it should be noted that the step down from 1000cc is a plan that predates Liberty's involvement.

"I don’t think next year’s technical evolution is wrong. The bikes will still be extreme, but a little more human," he said.

Michele Pirro, Ducati GP27 850cc

Photo by: GPOne

"The show should benefit from that, and those who love motorcycles will still find them extreme and fun. Then we can discuss the various devices and their introduction or prohibition.

"But if the sport grows and brings new people in, I believe that is an opportunity.

"If you bring those people into F1, you don’t sell any more Ferraris. You don’t sell any more McLarens or Alpines. But here, you do [sell more motorcycles]. We also make scooters, which people use to get around.

"So if new people arrive, they can help us rejuvenate our audience and also help us grow on the business side."

In conclusion, Pavesio emphasised that only when a healthy, growing audience and business sense for the manufacturers were secured, should lessons from Formula 1 come into play.

"Then, if we are as good as F1 has been with the team property itself — turning it into an asset that generates revenue and profit — even better," he said. "We have to be careful, yes, but we also have to be open to an evolution that is managed intelligently."

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article The closest finish in MotoGP history: Toni Elias over Valentino Rossi 20 years ago

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Richard Asher





Franco Morbidelli on securing most coveted WSBK ride: 'Clearly Ducati has some trust in me'



MotoGP



MotoGP



Japanese GP



Franco Morbidelli on securing most coveted WSBK ride: 'Clearly Ducati has some trust in me'





MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together





Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix

Latest news





Yamaha boss on MotoGP changes under Liberty: 'We must be careful not to lose our fans'



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Japanese GP



3 min



Yamaha boss on MotoGP changes under Liberty: 'We must be careful not to lose our fans'





Kyle Busch remembered: Rowdy’s most notable Phoenix moments



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



28 min



Kyle Busch remembered: Rowdy’s most notable Phoenix moments





Mercedes explains why its upgrade made its F1 car harder to drive



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Mercedes explains why its upgrade made its F1 car harder to drive





How Geri Halliwell helped Christian Horner deal with fan hate



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1 2 h



How Geri Halliwell helped Christian Horner deal with fan hate

Feature

Discover prime content





MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together





Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix





The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight



MotoGP



Japanese GP



By Rachit Thukral



The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight





Five things we learned from MotoGP Japanese GP after tyre drama



MotoGP



Japanese GP



By Rachit Thukral



Five things we learned from MotoGP Japanese GP after tyre drama

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe