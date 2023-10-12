Subscribe
Previous / Quartararo: Marquez “will make our lives difficult” on Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024 Next / Marquez 'wishes to cross paths' with Honda again in MotoGP
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

Staying with Honda in MotoGP was “the easy solution” – Marquez

Marc Marquez says remaining with Honda for the 2024 MotoGP season “was the easy solution” and he is “going out of my comfort zone” by moving to Gresini.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

After Honda announced it would be parting ways with Marquez by mutual agreement at the end of 2023 last week, Gresini confirmed on Thursday morning that it had signed the eight-time world champion.

While it was a move rumoured for some time, Marquez revealed ahead of the Indonesian Grand Prix that he only made his decision last Tuesday.

In his first public media appearance since the major news broke that he would be ending his 11-year partnership with Honda, Marquez opened up on his decision-making process.

“It’s true the first part of the season I was competitive, but not in a good way,” he began when asked when he started to consider leaving Honda.

“I was taking a lot of risk. And in the second half of the season I start with a different approach and now I’m taking risk, but not in the same way as the first part of the season.

“I had many injuries, it was difficult. But when you are injured, in a difficult moment you cannot take any decisions.

“It’s what I learned in the past. In the second part of the season, we had some nice talks with Honda, and race by race it was super difficult even my mentality was changing a bit – a lot of doubts.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“But at the same time, I had contact in that time with the Gresini team and I said to them I will not go forward with any contract.

“’If you want to wait for me, wait for me. But I cannot promise anything’, because my decision was last Tuesday after Japan GP.

“It’s what I say, going out of my comfort zone. The easiest way was stay in Honda: situation under control, bike under control, my team is there, big salary.

“So, that was the easy solution. But then if I want to take care of myself and my career, I need to find a new challenge and the new challenge and best team was Gresini in 2024.”

Marquez refused to comment on other rumours that circulated about his future prior to his Gresini decision, while explaining why he elected only to pen a one-year contract.

“I mean, I never sit with anybody to talk about the future and I will not answer [about rumours] because I have respect for all the manufacturers, teams, if it’s one or another one,” he added.

“But for me the only option was a one-year contract.

“But I will explain the reason: because when you are in very difficult times, even you have some doubts in yourself and I always say if you are not enjoying it, there’s no meaning to ride the bike because if you are not enjoying it, why stay here?

“So, I decided to do that move, to a familial team, because it’s what I feel: to come back a little bit to the start, to the atmosphere of a small team, familial team, to a bike that is leading the championship.

“It’s a big challenge because 11 years in the same bike will not be easy to change. But I’m looking only to enjoy it, to smile again and have the confidence to come to the circuit.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Quartararo: Marquez “will make our lives difficult” on Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

Marquez 'wishes to cross paths' with Honda again in MotoGP
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez 'wishes to cross paths' with Honda again in MotoGP

Marquez 'wishes to cross paths' with Honda again in MotoGP

MotoGP

Marquez 'wishes to cross paths' with Honda again in MotoGP Marquez 'wishes to cross paths' with Honda again in MotoGP

Quartararo: Marquez “will make our lives difficult” on Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

Quartararo: Marquez “will make our lives difficult” on Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Quartararo: Marquez “will make our lives difficult” on Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024 Quartararo: Marquez “will make our lives difficult” on Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Marc Marquez More from
Marc Marquez
Oliveira confirms Honda “approach” to replace Marquez in MotoGP

Oliveira confirms Honda “approach” to replace Marquez in MotoGP

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Oliveira confirms Honda “approach” to replace Marquez in MotoGP Oliveira confirms Honda “approach” to replace Marquez in MotoGP

Marquez receives green light to ride Ducati in Valencia MotoGP test

Marquez receives green light to ride Ducati in Valencia MotoGP test

MotoGP

Marquez receives green light to ride Ducati in Valencia MotoGP test Marquez receives green light to ride Ducati in Valencia MotoGP test

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Repsol Honda Team More from
Repsol Honda Team
Marquez: "Romantic" podium doesn't change Honda MotoGP future

Marquez: "Romantic" podium doesn't change Honda MotoGP future

MotoGP
Japanese GP

Marquez: "Romantic" podium doesn't change Honda MotoGP future Marquez: "Romantic" podium doesn't change Honda MotoGP future

Marquez: "Time will tell" if Honda MotoGP changes are enough

Marquez: "Time will tell" if Honda MotoGP changes are enough

MotoGP
Japanese GP

Marquez: "Time will tell" if Honda MotoGP changes are enough Marquez: "Time will tell" if Honda MotoGP changes are enough

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Latest news

Bell: A 2023 NASCAR championship story "is up to us to write"

Bell: A 2023 NASCAR championship story "is up to us to write"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

Bell: A 2023 NASCAR championship story "is up to us to write" Bell: A 2023 NASCAR championship story "is up to us to write"

Ford reveals driver line-up for factory IMSA GTD Pro effort

Ford reveals driver line-up for factory IMSA GTD Pro effort

IMSA IMSA

Ford reveals driver line-up for factory IMSA GTD Pro effort Ford reveals driver line-up for factory IMSA GTD Pro effort

Your next favourite rally game – hands-on with EA SPORTS WRC

Your next favourite rally game – hands-on with EA SPORTS WRC

eSpt Esports

Your next favourite rally game – hands-on with EA SPORTS WRC Your next favourite rally game – hands-on with EA SPORTS WRC

Matt Mills secures full-time NASCAR Truck ride for 2024

Matt Mills secures full-time NASCAR Truck ride for 2024

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Matt Mills secures full-time NASCAR Truck ride for 2024 Matt Mills secures full-time NASCAR Truck ride for 2024

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe