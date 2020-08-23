MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Styrian GP / Race report

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller

shares
comments
Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller
By:

Miguel Oliveira took a shock maiden MotoGP victory in a red-flagged Styrian Grand Prix after Jack Miller and Pol Espargaro ran wide at the final turn.

Suzuki’s Joan Mir grabbed the holeshot for the first start, though had to relinquish his lead to Pramac’s Jack Miller for running off at Turn 1 and gaining an advantage.

Mir was then demoted by Takaaki Nakagami on lap four, though the Suzuki soon rallied and by the end of the tour was once again in the lead.

He was able to open up a lead of over two seconds by the end of lap 16 before the red flag brought the race to a halt after Maverick Vinales suffered a scary crash at Turn 1.

Having seemingly been battling brake issues all race, Vinales was forced to jump off his Yamaha at 130mph when it wouldn’t slow, with the bike bursting into flames as it hit the air fence.

Restarted over 12 laps, Mir took the lead again from Miller off the line, though the Ducati moved ahead into Turn 4.

The Pramac rider fitted fresh softs to the front and rear of his bike, while Mir had to suffer with a medium front that had already done 18 laps.

Mir could do nothing to fend of the riders behind coming through, with Espargaro on the KTM and Oliveira moving through to chase down Miller by lap six.

Espargaro, who was struggling to run the pace of the leaders before the red flag, blasted past Miller at the final corner on lap seven having made a failed attempt at Turn 1 the lap before.

The factory KTM rider ran a defensive line into Turn 3 on the final tour, which allowed Miller to get the run on him down into Turn 4.

Espargaro tried to respond on the inside of Turn 5, but the Ducati rider held the position, with Oliveira in third poised to take profit of any drama ahead.

At the penultimate corner, Espargaro launched a raid on Miller, but ran slightly wide and allowed the Pramac rider to draw alongside into the final turn. 

Miller muscled through and parked his bike on the exit, forcing Espargaro wide.

But this allowed Oliveira to come through to score his maiden MotoGP victory in the 900th premier class race and the first in the premier class for Tech 3.

Miller held Espargaro at bay for second, with Mir fourth at the chequered flag ahead of Andrea Dovizioso – the Ducati rider dropping out of podium contention after running wide on the last lap.

Alex Rins was sixth on the Suzuki, while Nakagami’s podium hopes faded in the second race and he was seventh in the end, with Brad Binder (KTM), Valentino Rossi on the Yamaha and Tech 3’s Iker Lecuona completing the top 10.

Danilo Petrucci grabbed 11th on the works team Ducati head of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, while a struggling Fabio Quartararo on the Petronas Yamaha maintains a slender three-point lead over Dovizioso after finishing 13th.

Johann Zarco came from the pitlane in the first race to score two points with 14th on the Avintia Ducati, with Franco Morbidelli completing the top 15 on the SRT Yamaha.

Styria MotoGP: Race results:

Cla Rider Bike Time
1 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM
2 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 0.316
3 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 0.540
4 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 0.641
5 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1.414
6 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1.450
7 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1.864
8 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 4.150
9 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 4.517
10 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 5.068
11 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 5.918
12 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 6.411
13 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 7.406
14 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 7.454
15 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 10.191
16 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 10.524
17 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 11.447
18 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 11.943
19 United Kingdom Bradley Smith
Aprilia 12.732
20 Italy Michele Pirro
Ducati 14.349
21 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 14.548
Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha
View full results
Espargaro: Austria win was "more achievable" last week

Previous article

Espargaro: Austria win was "more achievable" last week
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Styrian GP
Drivers Miguel Oliveira
Teams Tech 3
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller

Quartararo seeking fix for "dangerous" MotoGP brake issue
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo seeking fix for "dangerous" MotoGP brake issue

Bautista: Honda needs new parts to escape slump
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Bautista: Honda needs new parts to escape slump

Van Gisbergen looking to learn from 2017 mistakes
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen looking to learn from 2017 mistakes

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar

Rossi attacks again: MotoGP finale “embarrassing” for the sport
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi attacks again: MotoGP finale “embarrassing” for the sport

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence

2020 MotoGP championship points after Andalusia Grand Prix
MotoGP MotoGP / Statistics

2020 MotoGP championship points after Andalusia Grand Prix

Latest news

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller
MGP MotoGP / Race report

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller

Espargaro: Austria win was "more achievable" last week
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: Austria win was "more achievable" last week

Styrian GP won’t be "survival" race for Quartararo
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Styrian GP won’t be "survival" race for Quartararo

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Styrian Grand Prix?
MGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Styrian Grand Prix?

Trending

1
MotoGP

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller

38m
2
MotoGP

Espargaro: Austria win was "more achievable" last week

3
World Superbike

Bautista: Honda needs new parts to escape slump

4
Supercars

Winterbottom cleared for van Gisbergen contact

5
MotoGP

Vinales explains what led to Czech GP qualifying strategy error

Latest news

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller
MGP

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller

Espargaro: Austria win was "more achievable" last week
MGP

Espargaro: Austria win was "more achievable" last week

Styrian GP won’t be "survival" race for Quartararo
MGP

Styrian GP won’t be "survival" race for Quartararo

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Styrian Grand Prix?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Styrian Grand Prix?

Crutchlow “going in circles” with 2020 Honda MotoGP bike
MGP

Crutchlow “going in circles” with 2020 Honda MotoGP bike

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.