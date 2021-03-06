MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
158 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
26 Aug
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
228 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
235 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
249 days
See full schedule
Previous / Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown
MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki unveils bike for MotoGP title defence

By:

Last year's MotoGP championship-winning team Suzuki has unveiled its 2021 livery ahead of pre-season testing in Qatar on Saturday.

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
1/13

Photo by: Suzuki

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
2/13

Photo by: Suzuki

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
3/13

Photo by: Suzuki

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
4/13

Photo by: Suzuki

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
5/13

Photo by: Suzuki

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
6/13

Photo by: Suzuki

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
7/13

Photo by: Suzuki

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
8/13

Photo by: Suzuki

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
9/13

Photo by: Suzuki

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
10/13

Photo by: Suzuki

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
11/13

Photo by: Suzuki

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
12/13

Photo by: Suzuki

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
13/13

Photo by: Suzuki

For the first time since 2001, Suzuki enters a new MotoGP season with a championship to defend after Joan Mir took the crown last year – while his efforts alongside teammate Alex Rins also netted Suzuki the teams’ title.

Suzuki is the only team on the 2021 grid with an unchanged line-up, with both Mir and Rins locked down at the Japanese marque until the end of 2022.

Suzuki became the last team to pull the covers off its revised 2021 livery on Saturday afternoon in Qatar – with its new colours notable in its inclusion of branding from new sponsor Monster Energy.

Suzuki starts the new season without long-time team manager Davide Brivio, who has made a shock switch to Alpine in Formula 1 as the rebranded Renault outfit’s racing director.

In light of this, Suzuki has elected not to hire a direct replacement for Brivio – who served as team manager from 2013 and spearheaded its 2015 return – and will instead be operated by a management committee of seven high-profile figures from throughout the race team.

Reigning champion Mir – who has been nominated for a Laureus Award – announced last month that he will not race with the number one plate.

Sticking with the 36 he has raced throughout his grand prix career, Mir makes 2021 the ninth-successive year the number one plate won’t be seen.

Testing begins at 2pm local time at the Losail International Circuit.

Related video

Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown

Previous article

Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown
