Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king
MotoGP News

Suzuki rejected "defending champions” mentality in 2021

By:

Suzuki boss Shinichi Sahara says his team took the decision to come into the 2021 MotoGP season to “not be defending champions” and instead “be challengers again”.

Suzuki rejected "defending champions” mentality in 2021

Joan Mir guided Suzuki to its first MotoGP title since 2000 last year, with the Japanese marque also winning the teams’ championship.

But its title defence was difficult, with Suzuki coming away from 2021 without a win and Mir only able to score six podiums across 18 races due to the GSX-RR’s lack of development compared to the 2020 bike.

Reflecting on Suzuki’s 2021 season, Sahara said: “We achieved the riders’ title last year and teams’ title also.

“Compared to this, it has been very difficult, a very tough season for us this year.

“Before starting this season we decided not to be defending champions, we decided to be challengers again to achieve the top position of each race.

“But as a result, we had some difficult moments in the middle of the season and also the first half of the season.

“Fortunately we had two strong riders still. Joan is very consistent still and has speed.

“We need to have something small to achieve more speeds and results.

“As everyone knows, the Suzuki sometimes struggles for qualifying results. It costs our race results, so it’s very difficult."

Shinichi Sahara, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Shinichi Sahara, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Suzuki underwent a major management reshuffle ahead of the 2021 season when talismanic team manager Davide Brivio quit to join Alpine in Formula 1.

Project leader Sahara became the de facto team manager, with Suzuki electing against a direct replacement for Brivio and instead employing a seven-person management committee.

Sahara admits his new role in 2021 was overwhelming for him and is in the process of finding a replacement for Brivio – though last month ruled out the Italian making a return.

“My new role as a team manager, it was way too much for me,” Sahara said. “It’s overflowing. But everything was done correctly with support from team members.

“So, I am very satisfied in that area. I’m trying to make a new structure for next year, to invite a new team manager for next year. This is in the final stages to fix.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king
Previous article

How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king

Load comments
More from
Lewis Duncan
How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king Prime
MotoGP

How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king

Binder: 2021 MotoGP season was an extended rookie campaign
MotoGP

Binder: 2021 MotoGP season was an extended rookie campaign

Pol Espargaro "wasn't ready" for Honda MotoGP debut
Video Inside
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro "wasn't ready" for Honda MotoGP debut

Latest news

Suzuki rejected "defending champions” mentality in 2021
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki rejected "defending champions” mentality in 2021

How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king

Binder: 2021 MotoGP season was an extended rookie campaign
MotoGP MotoGP

Binder: 2021 MotoGP season was an extended rookie campaign

Pol Espargaro "wasn't ready" for Honda MotoGP debut
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Pol Espargaro "wasn't ready" for Honda MotoGP debut

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king Prime

How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king

Doubts were cast over Yamaha’s French recruit after his disastrous end to the 2020 MotoGP season with Petronas SRT, but Fabio Quartararo answered them convincingly in 2021 to claim a MotoGP title that exhibited both his devastating speed and mental strength

MotoGP
22 h
The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate Prime

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate

Motorcycle racing's greatest showman has left the stage, as Valentino Rossi calls time on his remarkable career on two wheels. But in his successors, all of whom were inspired by 'the Doctor', grand prix racing has vibrant new acts to keep us hooked

MotoGP
Dec 4, 2021
Valentino Rossi’s 10 greatest MotoGP races Prime

Valentino Rossi’s 10 greatest MotoGP races

As the Italian legend finally bows out and retires from MotoGP, it marks the end of one of the most incredible careers in motorsport history. Here is Motorsport.com's pick of his best rides and the stories behind them

MotoGP
Dec 3, 2021
How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race Prime

How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race

The 2021 MotoGP season may have only just ended but preparations for 2022 are well underway following a two-day test at Jerez this week. Ducati has hit the ground running while a lack of progress dominated Yamaha’s and world champion Fabio Quartararo’s test. While no battle lines have been drawn yet for 2022, it appears Ducati has already drawn first blood...

MotoGP
Nov 20, 2021
Why Suzuki's quest for a new MotoGP boss may be too late Prime

Why Suzuki's quest for a new MotoGP boss may be too late

Suzuki is on the search for a new team manager after its decision not to replace Davide Brivio at the start of 2021 was backed up by its unsuccessful bid to help Joan Mir defend his 2020 MotoGP world title. But whoever Shinichi Sahara appoints next, it may have already come too late to convince Mir to stick with the project

MotoGP
Nov 19, 2021
How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career Prime

How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career

The greatest chapter in MotoGP history came to a close at the Valencia Grand Prix as Valentino Rossi bid farewell after 26 seasons of grand prix racing. While his run to a strong 10th was a pleasing end to his time in MotoGP, it was what happened at the front of the grid that capped the Italian's ideal send-off

MotoGP
Nov 15, 2021
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Prime

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Prime

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.