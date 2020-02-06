Suzuki unveils new MotoGP livery ahead of testing

The 2020 MotoGP season will be Suzuki’s sixth since it returned to grand prix racing in 2015, and it enters the campaign with an unchanged line-up of double race winner Alex Rins and ’17 Moto3 world champion Joan Mir.

This year marks the centenary of the Suzuki company, and in celebration the GSX-RR MotoGP challenger features a new blue and silver livery to mark the occasion.

Pulling the wraps off the new colour scheme at Sepang on Thursday, team manager Davide Brivio said: "This will be a special year for Suzuki as it’s the 60th year in racing, so we feel even more motivated to do well in front of all our Company and our fans.

"Our engineers in Japan have worked on several items and small details, other than engine, during the winter trying to improve our good package. The riders are ready and excited, so I believe we have to set our target to improve again and again the performance of the team with both riders."

Suzuki won two races in a single season for the first time since 2000 last year courtesy of victories for Rins at the Circuit of the Americas and at Silverstone.

It ended the campaign fourth in the manufacturers’ standings, with Rins only six points away from a top three position in the riders’ championship in fourth.