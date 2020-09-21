MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir: Title bid “starts here now” after third podium

shares
comments
Mir: Title bid “starts here now” after third podium
By:

Suzuki’s Joan Mir says his back-to-back Misano podiums have come after his maiden rostrum in last month’s Austrian MotoGP Grand Prix have given him extra confidence in the title race.

Mir has proven to be one of the most consistent riders in MotoGP in recent races, scoring 69 points from the last four rounds and making it to the podium in three of them.

His maiden podium came when he snatched second in August’s Austrian GP, and was on course for victory in the Styrian race before it was red-flagged. After stealing third from Valentino Rossi late on in the San Marino GP, Mir came from 11th in Sunday’s Emilia Romagna GP to finish in runner-up spot.

Admitting that he didn’t expect this form, he says his Austria podium made a “click in my mind” which has allowed him to become a regular top three threat in races.

“After Austria, I was really competitive there, I made the podium,” said Mir. “It was like overconfidence you get when you get your first podium. So, if I was able to do one podium, why can’t I repeat it? That’s what we are doing, it’s really difficult to maintain this consistency, but it’s our goal for all the races.

“We are really constant. My impression is the Suzuki is a bike that is really well balance and more or less is working everywhere. Especially in the last two tracks I felt better with the bike, also I make one click in my mind after the first podium unconsciously. And this is what is making me be fighting for the podium in every race.

“So, let’s continue like this. It’s true that in the last four races we got three podiums, but it was only two different tracks. Let’s see in Barcelona if we can get another one, or even fight for the victory.”

Read Also:

Mir is now fourth in the championship and just four points behind leader Andrea Dovizioso.

“I feel that I’m fighting for the championship,” he added. “Honestly, I’m not looking at the championship because there remains a lot of points to score. But it’s true that we are halfway and looks like the season starts here because all the top four riders we are mostly with the same points.

“So, it looks like the championship starts here now. Let’s see if we can keep that consistency to the last race.”

How Vinales went from 'kitty' to MotoGP 'beast' at Misano

Previous article

How Vinales went from 'kitty' to MotoGP 'beast' at Misano
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Joan Mir
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration

Sam Michael joins Triple Eight
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Sam Michael joins Triple Eight

Additional co-driver practice at Bathurst likely
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Additional co-driver practice at Bathurst likely

Mir: Title bid “starts here now” after third podium
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir: Title bid “starts here now” after third podium

Toyota claims Le Mans hat-trick on LMP1 swansong
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans / Race report

Toyota claims Le Mans hat-trick on LMP1 swansong

Bourdais admits Le Mans result was “bittersweet”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Bourdais admits Le Mans result was “bittersweet”

Latest news

Mir: Title bid “starts here now” after third podium
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir: Title bid “starts here now” after third podium

How Vinales went from 'kitty' to MotoGP 'beast' at Misano Prime
MGP MotoGP / Analysis

How Vinales went from 'kitty' to MotoGP 'beast' at Misano

Dovizioso "still not able" to adapt braking style
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso "still not able" to adapt braking style

Rossi: I'm “not competitive enough” for MotoGP title bid
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: I'm “not competitive enough” for MotoGP title bid

Trending

1
Formula 1

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration

2
MotoGP

How Vinales went from 'kitty' to MotoGP 'beast' at Misano

3
Le Mans

Toyota claims Le Mans hat-trick on LMP1 swansong

4
Le Mans

Bourdais admits Le Mans result was “bittersweet”

2h
5
Formula 1

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief

Latest news

Mir: Title bid “starts here now” after third podium
MGP

Mir: Title bid “starts here now” after third podium

How Vinales went from 'kitty' to MotoGP 'beast' at Misano
MGP

How Vinales went from 'kitty' to MotoGP 'beast' at Misano

Dovizioso "still not able" to adapt braking style
MGP

Dovizioso "still not able" to adapt braking style

Rossi: I'm “not competitive enough” for MotoGP title bid
MGP

Rossi: I'm “not competitive enough” for MotoGP title bid

Vinales “happy to struggle” in practice for race-win breakthrough
MGP

Vinales “happy to struggle” in practice for race-win breakthrough

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.