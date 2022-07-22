Tickets Subscribe
All me
MotoGP / British GP Podcast

Tank Slappers Podcast: Alex Rins reveals all behind his Honda MotoGP move

Alex Rins will join Honda next season in MotoGP after signing a two-year with the Japanese marque to race for LCR.

The Spaniard was forced onto the rider market when Suzuki made its shock decision to quit MotoGP at the end of the 2022 season.

The three-time MotoGP race winner engaged in discussions with several teams, including KTM and Gresini Ducati, but elected to sign a two-year deal directly with Honda and join LCR.

It was a move that was long-rumoured, but only officially confirmed earlier this week.

In his first interview since the news broke, Rins is the special guest on the 100th episode of the Tank Slappers podcast and discusses his Honda move with Autosport’s Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Oriol Puigdemont.

 
Latest news

MotoGP MotoGP

Alex Rins will join Honda next season in MotoGP after signing a two-year with the Japanese marque to race for LCR.

Aleix Espargaro “super exhausted” by mental strain of MotoGP title tilt
MotoGP MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro “super exhausted” by mental strain of MotoGP title tilt

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro admits he was “super exhausted” after the first half of the 2022 MotoGP season due to the mental strain of being a championship contender.

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

Alex Rins joins Honda with LCR for MotoGP 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

Alex Rins joins Honda with LCR for MotoGP 2023

Outgoing Suzuki rider Alex Rins has officially signed a two-year deal with Honda to join the LCR squad in MotoGP from 2023.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
