MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP3 in
09 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Tear-off that ended Miller’s MotoGP race up for auction

shares
comments
Tear-off that ended Miller’s MotoGP race up for auction
By:

The visor tear-off from Fabio Quartararo’s helmet that ended Jack Miller’s Emilia Romagna MotoGP race has been put up for auction to raise money for charity.

Miller’s Ducati sucked in the discarded tear-off on the main straight at Misano on the second lap of last Sunday’s grand prix.

The piece of plastic ended up choking his Pramac GP20’s air filter, which led to a loss of engine power and forced him to pull out on lap eight. Miller brought the tear-off with him to Barcelona for the Catalan GP and had it displayed in his garage.

The Australian has donated it to the Two Wheels for Life charity and will be signed by both Miller and Quartararo.

“I’d like to get him to sign it,” Miller quipped on Friday at Catalunya. “[Because] I think it’s the least he can do.”

You can bid on Quartararo’s tear-off here.

Read Also:

The issue of tear-offs affecting rider’s races was brought up again on Thursday by Miller’s Pramac team-mate Francesco Bagnaia. The Italian initially suggested his crash from the lead of last Sunday’s Emilia Romagna GP was caused by running over a tear-off, as the data showed no obvious reason for the crash.

Though this was later debunked by his technicians, Bagnaia called for MotoGP to look into implementing a rule marking out a specific zone where tear-offs can be discarded.

“I think it’s not possible to clean every time during qualifying or practice, it’s impossible because there are riders on all parts of the circuit,” he said. “But maybe for the race it’s important to make a law that says you can put down a tear-off just in a part of a circuit.

“So, Misano after Turn 6, like in a straight. Because like this, the marshals can clean it better and they know that it’s just one part of the circuit. But I don’t know for sure, will be important to speak about this because Jack was not fast [enough] to win the race [at Misano] but was for arriving in the top seven and he’s fighting for the championship.

“So, it’s not possible he has a zero in the championship for this reason.”

Miller was 12th fastest after Friday’s practices at Catalunya, while Bagnaia was 20th having elected against a soft tyre run in the afternoon session.

Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP

Previous article

Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP

Next article

How a confusing Catalan GP Friday sums up MotoGP 2020

How a confusing Catalan GP Friday sums up MotoGP 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Verstappen: Renault will be hard to beat in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Renault will be hard to beat in qualifying

Ricciardo feeling "hooked up" for first time at Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo feeling "hooked up" for first time at Sochi

Yamaha speed deficit "best news" of Friday - Morbidelli
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha speed deficit "best news" of Friday - Morbidelli

Phillip Island date shift targeted for 2021 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Phillip Island date shift targeted for 2021 MotoGP season

Ducati delays MotoGP rider announcement
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati delays MotoGP rider announcement

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli fastest in FP2 despite crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli fastest in FP2 despite crash

Dreyer & Reinbold enter IndyCar Harvest GP with Karam
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Dreyer & Reinbold enter IndyCar Harvest GP with Karam

2020 F1 Russian GP Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Russian GP Friday practice results

Latest news

How a confusing Catalan GP Friday sums up MotoGP 2020 Prime
MGP MotoGP / Analysis

How a confusing Catalan GP Friday sums up MotoGP 2020

Tear-off that ended Miller’s MotoGP race up for auction
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Tear-off that ended Miller’s MotoGP race up for auction

Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP

LCR Honda MotoGP team member tests positive for COVID-19
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

LCR Honda MotoGP team member tests positive for COVID-19

Trending

1
MotoGP

Tear-off that ended Miller’s MotoGP race up for auction

1h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen: Renault will be hard to beat in qualifying

3
Formula 1

Russian GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton in FP2

4
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

5
MotoGP

Ducati delays MotoGP rider announcement

Latest news

How a confusing Catalan GP Friday sums up MotoGP 2020
MGP

How a confusing Catalan GP Friday sums up MotoGP 2020

Tear-off that ended Miller’s MotoGP race up for auction
MGP

Tear-off that ended Miller’s MotoGP race up for auction

Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP
MGP

Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP

LCR Honda MotoGP team member tests positive for COVID-19
MGP

LCR Honda MotoGP team member tests positive for COVID-19

Espargaro 'doesn’t know how to push' after "strange" Friday
MGP

Espargaro 'doesn’t know how to push' after "strange" Friday

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.