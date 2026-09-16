Tech3 announces Senna Agius's signing for 2027 MotoGP season

Moto2 frontrunner Senna Agius will join Tech3 KTM's MotoGP line-up in 2027 alongside Luca Marini, it has been announced.

The move had been widely expected and was a personal choice of new team boss Guenther Steiner, Tech3 managing director and former Haas Formula 1 team principal.

It was also seen as a necessity for the championship, as Jack Miller's move to the Superbike world championship and the arrival of the iconic Adelaide Grand Prix next year meant an Australian rider was needed on the grid.

Agius has established himself as one of Moto2's standout young talents, impressing with his speed, consistency and winning potential. The 20-year-old has claimed multiple victories and podium finishes during his Moto2 career, demonstrating his credentials ahead of the next step in his career.

Agius' breakthrough came in the Moto2 European championship, where he finished runner-up in 2022 before winning the title the following year. He then stepped up to the Moto2 world championship in 2024, scoring a podium in his debut season.

His development in the category has seen him become a highly competitive rider, and he is currently fighting for a place in the top three of the 2026 championship. His performances have now earned Agius the opportunity to fulfil his lifelong dream of competing at the highest level of motorcycle racing.

The Australian will complete Tech3's 2027 rider line-up alongside Marini. The pair will form a combination of experience and youth as Tech3 begins the next chapter of its partnership with KTM and enters a new MotoGP era with novel regulations and machinery.

Senna Agius, Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP Photo by: Mirco Lazzari GP / Getty Images

"Today, a lifelong dream of mine has come true: reaching MotoGP. So many years of hard work have gone into this moment, and I'm incredibly grateful to Guenther and everyone at Tech3 for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I can't wait to repay their faith," Agius said.

"I know the challenge ahead, but I'm ready to learn, work hard, and become the best version of myself with this team."

Steiner added: "We believe Senna has the qualities to make a very strong step into MotoGP. He has shown impressive speed and maturity in Moto2, but what really stood out to us was his determination to keep improving and his attitude towards the work required to succeed.

"We are building a team for a completely new era of MotoGP, and we wanted to combine experience with young talent. Senna represents an exciting part of that future. We know there will be a lot for him to learn but we are ready to support him through that process.

"We are very pleased to welcome him to Tech3 and look forward to seeing him grow with

us."