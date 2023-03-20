Subscribe
Previous / Rossi focusing more effort on Morbidelli than rest of VR46 MotoGP Academy Next / RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

The helmet safety system slowly making its way to the MotoGP grid

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro says he is the first rider in MotoGP to be using a helmet safety feature known as MIPS that is likely to become mandatory by 2027.

Lewis Duncan
By:
The helmet safety system slowly making its way to the MotoGP grid

MIPS, which stands for Multi-directional Impact Protection System, is a technology developed in 1996 by specialists from the Royal Institute of Technology and a brain surgeon Hans von Holst.

Helmets fitted with MIPS help to reduce the rotational motion placed on the brain during an incident where the head comes to a sudden stop.

It does so through a layer of low-friction material inside the helmet, and is a technology that is common in cycling, skiing and in road motorcycle helmets.

MIPS (and similar systems) will likely become compulsory in MotoGP helmets by 2027, with Aprilia's Espargaro – who is a keen road cyclist and trains with tour teams – using it already beginning with last week's Portugal test.

"I use MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection System) already this year," he said.

"I'm the first rider who uses MIPS. I didn't use it in the Malaysia test, but in this one I used MIPS.

"What I heard is that Kabuto is developing with MIPS this year, but I think in three years - I don't know if it's in 2026 or 2027 - MIPS will be mandatory.

"It's already mandatory on the bicycle UCI helmets, and I think it's really a good thing because the impact for the brain is something difficult to control.

"It's not a matter of having a very strong helmet. So, the MIPS helps, and I'm very happy to work with MIPS to develop the first versions."

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP's concussion protocols – which were ostensibly strengthened for 2022 - have come under the spotlight in recent years, with former Tech3 rider and current RNF runner Raul Fernandez allowed to ride on two occasions last season despite feeling unwell after crashes.

During last week's Portugal pre-season test, Gresini rider Fabio Di Giannantonio was knocked unconscious briefly after a crash at the end of the opening day.

After a trip to hospital for precautionary checks, he was declared unfit to ride on the final day of the test.

The Italian later took aim at the 'wall-like' gravel stones lining the Algarve track as the cause of his test-ending concussion.

shares
comments

Rossi focusing more effort on Morbidelli than rest of VR46 MotoGP Academy

RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia

RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia

MotoGP
Portugal GP

RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia

Marc Marquez: MotoGP's aero push 'not good for the show'

Marc Marquez: MotoGP's aero push 'not good for the show'

MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Marc Marquez: MotoGP's aero push 'not good for the show' Marc Marquez: MotoGP's aero push 'not good for the show'

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA

Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA

NAS NASCAR Cup
Austin

Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?

Misc General
Race of Champions

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut

WEC WEC

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.