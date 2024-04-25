The weekly reality check that has kept MotoGP hype off of Acosta so far in 2024
MotoGP rookie sensation Pedro Acosta has explained how a reality check he gets at home between rounds makes it easy for him to keep his feet on the ground.
Photo by: Rob Gray / Polarity Photo
The 19-year-old reigning Moto2 champion's debut in MotoGP was highly anticipated over the winter, and it has so far lived up to expectations.
Ninth in the Qatar opener after an early charge through the field gave way to a maiden podium in Portugal with third, before Acosta led the Americas GP for a short while on his way to second.
As a result, many are predicting Acosta to win a grand prix sooner rather than later, with the Tech3 rider amongst the favourites at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.
Asked on Thursday at Jerez – where he won in his first Moto3 season in 2021 – if he finds it difficult to keep his feet on the ground, Acosta spoke of a glimpse of "real life" he gets from fishermen while training at home in Mazarron as a key thing.
"Not too much," Acosta, whose father is a fisherman, said.
"At the end, I bike every week at home and I see the fishermen trying to take something for it [their work].
"I see how real life is and how people are working hard like that. For this, maintaining the feet on the ground [approach] when you see that is quite normal."
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Coming into this weekend's fourth round of the season, KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa said he wants to follow Acosta to see how he is on track on the RC16.
Acosta says he wants the opposite because he has "much to learn" from a rider he describes as "not a 'normal' guy".
"For sure I will follow him," he said of Pedrosa's remarks.
"You know the experience this guy has in this track, or how much experience this guy has on a MotoGP bike.
"It's awesome. Also, when you are talking with him, you are not talking with a 'normal' guy or a 'normal' rider.
"You know his mind has history, from his days in 125s and 250s. For this I have much to learn from him than him from me."
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Could Acosta get a Verstappen-like mid-season promotion to KTM in MotoGP 2024?
Marquez: Rossi-like Acosta can't be ruled out of MotoGP title fight
The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm
Latest news
F1 chief Domenicali eyes more sprint weekends
IndyCar Barber: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more
Jaguar commits to Formula E until 2030
Crutchlow to get three MotoGP wildcards in 2024 with Yamaha
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments