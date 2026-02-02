This is how every bike on the 2026 MotoGP grid looks

MotoGP enters a transitional season this year, with manufacturers largely bringing evolutionary upgrades to their bikes ahead of the big regulatory overhaul in 2027.

In terms of liveries, the grid will look largely similar to last year, although some teams have made small tweaks to their designs over the winter to provide a fresh look.

Check out our spotter guide for the 2026 MotoGP season.

Ducati (Ducati GP26)

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Luigi Dall'Igna, Ducati Team Photo by: Ducati Corse

Riders: Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez

Ducati has gone retro with its MotoGP livery to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the company. While the factory Desmosedicis will retain red as the primary shade, Ducati has incorporated several white stripes into the design. Until 2017, Ducati used a combination of red and white on its MotoGP bikes, while the same colours have also featured on its road-going machinery over the years.

Gresini (Ducati GP26, Ducati GP25)

Gresini Racing livery Photo by: Gresini Racing

Riders: Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer

Gresini will contest the 2026 season with a largely unchanged pastel-blue livery. However, the big change concerns the machinery itself, with Alex Marquez getting upgraded to the same factory-spec GP26 as Bagnaia and elder brother Marc Marquez. Aldeguer will race last year's GP25.

VR46 (Ducati GP26, Ducati GP25)

Franco Morbidelli & Fabio di Giannantonio, VR46 Photo by: Media VR46

Riders: Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio

Valentino Rossi's MotoGP team can easily be recognised by its fluorescent yellow paint scheme, but the team has made some changes elsewhere, with black replacing white as the secondary shade on the bike. In terms of machinery, di Giannantonio will again get a full-factory bike, while Morbidelli will ride last year's GP25 after racing the GP24 for two seasons across Pramac and VR46.

KTM (KTM RC16)

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing livery Photo by: KTM Images

Riders: Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder

KTM had made minimal changes to its livery since it made its MotoGP debut in 2017, and this year is no different. The factory RC16s will continue to sport KTM's signature orange colour alongside Red Bull's blue shade in the 2026 season.

Aprilia (Aprilia RS-GP)

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing Photo by: Aprilia Racing

Riders: Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin

The factory Aprilia RS-GPs will continue to sport an all-black paint scheme, complete with red and purple stripes. Marco Bezzecchi, who signed a new multi-year agreement with Aprilia on Monday, remains onboard as the de facto team leader, with Jorge Martin joining him again after a bruising 2025 campaign.

Yamaha (Yamaha M1)

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Yamaha

Riders: Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins

Yamaha's 2026 MotoGP bike also looks very familiar, but it has been completely redesigned to incorporate a new V4 engine. Monster Energy remains as Yamaha's title sponsor and its famous 'claw' logo features prominently on the blue-and-black coloured M1s.

Trackhouse (Aprilia RS-GP)

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, Davide Brivio, Trackhouse Team Principal Photo by: Trackhouse Racing Team

Riders: Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura

Trackhouse introduced three different liveries during its first two seasons in MotoGP, but the American squad has opted for continuity heading into 2026. Its satellite RS-GPs will continue to sport a vibrant blue livery, complete with the American flag on the sides. Further, Trackhouse will run a special Gulf livery at five weekends this year, up from four in 2025.

Honda (Honda RC213V)

Joan Mir, Honda HRC, Luca Marini, Honda HRC Photo by: Honda Racing

Riders: Joan Mir and Luca Marini

Having made a full transition to a red, white and blue livery last year, Honda will continue to lean into the corporate colours of its HRC division in 2026. British oil company Castrol features heavily on the bike, having replaced Repsol as the team's title sponsor ahead of the 2025 season.

Tech3 (KTM RC16)

Red Bull KTM Tech3 livery Photo by: KTM Images

Riders: Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini

As was the case last year, Tech3 will race in the same colours as the factory KTM team. Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini will also get the same works bikes as Acosta and Binder.

LCR (Honda RC213V)

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda Photo by: Team LCR

Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda Photo by: Team LCR

Riders: Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira

LCR remains the only team on the grid to run split liveries in MotoGP. Johann Zarco will once again represent Castrol, although the livery of his bike has been revamped to incorporate HRC's corporate colours. Rookie Diogo Moreira's bike has been painted in a similar colour scheme to the factory team, with lubricants maker Pro Honda replacing Idemitsu as the chief sponsor of LCR's second bike this year.

Pramac (Yamaha M1)

Pramac Racing livery Photo by: Yamaha

Riders: Jack Miller and Toprak Razgatlioglu

Pramac will race in a two-tone purple and blue livery, as Yamaha's satellite squad retains its visual identity in 2026. Both Miller and new signing Razgatlioglu will receive the same V4-powered M1s as the factory Yamaha team this year.