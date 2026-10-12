Toprak Razgatlioglu to undergo shoulder scan: ‘I hope I don’t need surgery’

Toprak Razgatlioglu will undergo an MRI scan on his right shoulder on Monday to determine whether he needs surgery, following a nasty crash during the Indonesian Grand Prix weekend.

The Pramac rider was thrown violently from his Yamaha during the final practice at Mandalika on Saturday, with a heavy impact on the asphalt dislocating his right shoulder.

Remarkably, Razgatlioglu was able to pop the bone back in place and take part in the remaining sessions of the day, qualifying 19th and finishing in the same position in the sprint.

However, the injury began taking a toll on him in the grand prix, and he was forced to cut short his day after just eight laps.

The former World Superbike star revealed that he pressed on with the race despite Pramac giving him the option to withdraw before the start. But while he believed he could overcome the pain and head back on track, he ultimately lacked the strength to finish the race.

“Today, my biggest problem was the shoulder, not the bike,” he said.

“On Sunday morning, I felt very bad on my shoulder. Saturday was not so bad; it was a short race. But when I woke up this Sunday morning, I felt really painful and the movement was less.

“I got the painkiller, but the pain is not a big problem. But the biggest problem is no power after the shoulder’s ‘outing’.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

“I don't feel the power, especially on the brake. Every lap, I'm just going more down, because in the main right corner, the shoulder does not have enough power.

“I was talking with the team [before the race]. They also said if you feel bad, just come back or don't race. I just said, ‘why are we here?’ And if it’s possible to ride, I will just try to do my best. I was just trying.

“I'm not a stupid rider. If I feel really bad, I just go back to the box, it's easy.”

Despite the outcome, Razgatlioglu said he had no regrets about attempting the race, suggesting that any other rider would have given up in such a situation.

“I'm happy to have tried,” he said.

“It was very difficult. Every lap was getting worse, especially, the change of direction was unbelievable. Corner 7 to 8. And 13 to 14.”

“Normally, when the shoulder is out, in general no rider rides the bike. I'm just trying.”

Visiting Turkey for checks

Razgatlioglu admitted to some concerns after feeling as though his shoulder had dislocated again during Sunday’s race.

The 29-year-old will return to his home in Turkey on Monday, where doctors will carry out a complete scan of his right shoulder to determine whether surgery is necessary.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

“On Saturday, I did qualifying, it was not so bad. In the sprint, I was just fighting,” he explained. “But in the long race, the feeling has changed a lot on the shoulder, because when I move the shoulder a little bit, I feel like it's already out again. It was very strange.

“Now we have one week free. I'm also going back to Turkey on Monday. I will get the MRI immediately to check the shoulder. I hope I don't get the operation.

“I hope that rest is enough for the next race. I think next weekend I will come back stronger than today. But we will see. I need to just rest for now.”

Razgatlioglu added that he was frustrated with how the weekend panned out, having shown top 15 pace in Friday practice as Yamaha appeared to have an edge over fellow Japanese brand Honda.

“I'm really sad for this weekend because on Friday we started not so badly,” he said. “Normally, I'm improving every day, but after the crash, it changed everything, because I'm not only thinking about the bike, I also need to manage my shoulder, and the weekend is gone,

“We started really good, but in the end, again, it's the worst.”