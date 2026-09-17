Toprak Razgatlioglu 'working on' return of Turkish MotoGP for 2028
Istanbul Park is ready to welcome MotoGP again, says Turkey's MotoGP hero
Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlioglu says he is personally involved in efforts to bring a race in his homeland back onto the MotoGP calendar.
While the 29-year-old conceded that a 2027 slot at the country's premier venue, Istanbul Park, would be difficult to find, he said efforts were underway to ensure a Turkish MotoGP race in 2028.
The idea of a world championship motorcycle race follows April's announcement that a Turkish Grand Prix would return to the Formula 1 calendar in 2027.
"Istanbul Park is ready to race now," Razgatlioglu told journalists ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix. "For next year, we don't have any chance to put it on the calendar. But now we are talking about 2028. Because we have a possibility to bring back MotoGP there.
"Because Formula 1, they did a five-year contract. And this is good; why [shouldn't MotoGP come back to Istanbul Park]? And we will see. We are still working for this."
As with Formula 1, Turkey and MotoGP already have a history. Three Turkish GPs for two-wheelers were staged from 2005-07, with Marco Melandri winning the first two editions and Casey Stoner grabbing victory in 2007.
Razgatlioglu has a loyal following in his homeland and can be expected to pull in a big crowd, particularly given the proximity of Istanbul. A race close to such a big city would fit with MotoGP's ongoing efforts to relocate events closer to major urban centres.
Razgatlioglu reminded the press that he would carry a big burden should a Turkish Grand Prix come to fruition.
"If MotoGP comes back to Istanbul Park, I need to show some special result," he added. "This is the biggest problem, you know? Too much pressure for me!"
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